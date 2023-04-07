140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, April 14, 1883: It would really be the “right thing in the right place” if the Street Commissioner would furnish a small boat for ladies to cross G street, above Mulvaney’s store.
Long-legged gentlemen experience but little difficulty in divesting themselves of their nether garments and wading; short fellows have to swim, but either of these methods is inconvenient for ladies and we earnestly petition his “nibs” for a ferry of some kind.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 6, 1923: A new vein of gold and silver with secondary enrichment showing was encountered this week in the Madonna mine at Monarch, and Kenneth E. Burton, who has the lease on the property, says it gives promise of making Monarch a second Rawley camp.
The new vein is parallel to the old Madonna vein and really is a faulting of that vein.
Its width has not been determined but it will be at least five feet thick, Mr. Burton says, and probably a few feet wider.
The value is running $20 a ton. The vein was encountered by sinking a winze ninety feet below the sixth level.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 5, 1948: E.F. Gobatti, Pueblo engineer, and B. Lofquist, water conditioning engineer of Denver, are making a survey of the Salida water supply with a view to possible development of a large and pure supply for the city.
They spent Saturday at the reservoir with Water Commissioner Glenn.
Mr. Gobatti was invited by the city council several weeks ago to appear at a meeting and present his plans.
He expects to meet with the city council in about a week.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 12, 1973: Offices of the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce at 123 E. Third Street are undergoing a “face lift” which is to result in much more efficient and attractive working quarters.
Secretary-manager Ralph Wilson said old wallpaper has been stripped away, patching and plastering completed, woodwork and ceiling painted and new draperies ordered.
Decor, when the job is finished, will be late 1880s reminiscent of Salida’s early days.
A special vinyl wallpaper and chandeliers in the style of the era are to be installed.
New floor covering is also planned, Wilson said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 14, 1998: Irrigating a pasture for cattle isn’t as easy as it once was, a Poncha Springs man is discovering.
Dr. Wendell Hutchinson, a Poncha native who splits his time between ranching and his veterinarian practice, recently notified the city of Salida of a legal application he and several neighbors are making for an irrigation ditch water transfer.
For Hutchinson, it’s simply an attempt to irrigate more efficiently.
But his efforts could be blocked by Salida City Council, which has filed a statement of opposition with the state water court.
The city’s water engineers – the Denver firm of McLaughlin Water Engineers – say there’s a chance the transfer could deplete the city’s water supply.
They want Hutchinson and the other applicants to conduct a study, proving the transfer would not harm the city’s water supply, before the change is allowed.
