140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 3, 1883: Max Dickman will probably bring suit against Mr. Fisher for fraud.
They throw dice for fifteen-cent cigars, and when Max beats Fisher the latter buys a two for a nickle cigar on Max, while he takes a fifteen-center for himself.
If Fisher don’t divy with us we will certainly blow on him.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 26, 1923: Harold Bradon of Westcliffe was tried in Justice Catlin’s court Tuesday on the charge of trapping beaver and found guilty and fined $100.00 and costs amounting to $36.75 and given thirty days in jail.
This case is one which Ranger Cuenin has been working upon for over a year and the Forest Office feels much gratified over the conviction secured.
Over a year ago word was brought that someone was after the beaver on the North Fork.
Ranger Cuenin immediately went up but the trappers had become alarmed and did not return.
When the snow melted the carcasses of five beaver were found.
Last November word was brought by local ranchers that someone was trapping beaver along the Arkansas river and its tributaries.
The evidence was very meagre, insufficient in itself to warrant an arrest, but enough to indicate that the matter needed attention.
Later on other ranchers brought word that the trapping was being done on a large scale and watch was set upon that person suspected and a fur shipment containing two beaver hides was intercepted.
Additional evidence brought the total of beaver trapped to eight.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 27, 1948: Buses running in and out of Salida were delayed yesterday and today by the snowstorm which blanketed the state.
The Rio Grande railroad was using spreaders and had no serious difficulty with the snow.
The Public Service company and the telephone company also were able to give normal service.
Two Rio Grande motorway trucks slipped off Monarch Pass, one last night and another today.
Accidents throughout the state were at a minimum because few autos were on the road and the drivers used more than ordinary precautions.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 22, 1973: Three Salida High School students have been selected to participate in the All-State Choir Festival, Jan. 25 and 26 in Denver.
Deborah Pittman, a first soprano, Jana Koster, a second soprano, and Kevin O’Connor, a first tenor, are the honored students. They are all seniors.
The festival will feature 150 vocalists from the high schools around the state.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 29, 1998: Collegiate Peaks Anglers, a chapter of Trout Unlimited, the nation’s leading cold water conservation organization, will celebrate its 12 years in the Arkansas Valley by electing a new slate of officers.
Steve Craig will assume the job of president; Dick Isenberger, vice president; Wayne Nelson, treasurer; and Fred Rasmussen, secretary.
Collegiate Peaks Anglers has a current membership of 169.
Local members live up and down the valley from Silver Cliff to Leadville.
