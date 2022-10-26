The Mountain Mail, Oct. 28, 1882: Miss Ohmertz, agent for governor Hunt, is having a large set of scales erected on E Street opposite Fishers grain depot, upon which can be weighed hay, grain and all bulky articles by the wagon load.
This has been a long felt necessity.
The Salida Mail, Oct. 27, 1922: A boy said: “Look at that car leaking gasoline on the ground.”
A man said: “That isn’t gasoline,” and he threw a lighted match under the car standing at the curb in front of Alexander’s grocery.
They called the fire department.
A man rushed into Alexander’s store and asked for 50 cents worth of flour.
He threw it on the blaze.
A minute later the fireman arrived and used chemicals.
The fire burned the top off the car, ruined the upholstering and scorched the tires.
It was a Ford belonging to a. H. Church, who was in a nearby store making purchases.
A small leak in the gas tank formed a pool under the car.
When the fire started several witnesses pushed the car ahead but the fire followed the leap.
It happened at 5 o’clock yesterday afternoon.
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 29, 1947: The Cliff Brice service station at First and J streets was damaged by fire, following an explosion at 8:00 o’clock this morning.
During the night oil had leaked on the floor and Emmett Metz, the attendant was cleaning the floor with gasoline when it ignited and caused an explosion.
The fire department had the blaze under control in a few minutes but the interior was badly charred.
After the firemen arrived there were several explosions of cans on shelves.
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 31, 1972: Salida police reported one accident during the weekend, which resulted in damage to three vehicles, Saturday morning, according to Officer Bill Whidden.
Leonard Pietsch told police that his 1968 Lincoln was struck from the the rear by a pickup truck operated by Donald Burnsvold.
Sandwiched in-between the truck and car was Pietsch’s 1972 Honda 90 motorcycle, which was being carried on a rack on the rear bumper.
Damage to the three vehicles in the accident that happened in the Lamplighter Motel driveway was estimated by Whidden as $450 to the Lincoln, $500 to the motorcycle and Brunsvold’s 1969 Chevrolet sustained $600 worth.
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 30, 1997: A broken water main in Cotopaxi will cancel classes in Cotopaxi schools today, but tonight’s Fall Festival of still on.
Apparently, a main broke in the school bus garage.
Officials decided to cancel school for the day for fear the water going into the school is contaminated.
The Fall Festival, sponsored by the Cotopaxi Parent-Teacher Committee and the student council, is still planned.
