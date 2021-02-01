140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 22, 1881: A couple of burros living on the town afford a good deal of amusement for the children.
They seem to pick up a very comfortable living around the back doors of the houses, and are very tame and very gentle; in fact it is doubtful whether the most expert “cow puncher” could start one of them in a graceful canter with a seventeen foot blacksnake.
They seem constitutionally opposed to vigorous exercise of any sort, and stand dreamily on the sunny side of a house in blissful ignorance of what the future has in store for them when the melting snow of spring opens the way for the prospector into the mountains.
Taking advantage of the genial nature and kind disposition of these animals, the children mount their back and with a stick to guide them enjoy free rides around town.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 5, 1921: Ralph W. Unger had an automatic crank in his hand.
A bull dog had the Unger greyhound in his teeth. Mr. Unger was standing in front of his store. The dogs were on the opposite side of the street.
He threw the crank at the dog, but it hit the ground and bounced against the window of Ferraro Brothers, tailors, smashing it.
It will cost $150 to replace the window.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 31, 1946: The Wright Lodge, well known resort in Chalk Creek Gulch, has been purchased by Dr. J.A. O’Grady and V.R. Eagon, both of Beloit, Kansas, who have been summer visitors at the camp for many years. It was owned by E.M. Kuhn, who purchased it two years ago from Mrs. Elmer W. Wright. Mr. Kuhn, who is a druggist, will return to his former home in Oregon.
The new owners will build more cabins and make other improvements.
The deal was handled by the Harold R. Koster agency.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 26, 1971: Progress on a dump site seems to be at a temporary standstill, as city and county officials ponder where to locate the dump and whether to make it a central area for all the county or simply a trash disposal site for Salida.
Harold Vanderveer, owner of a 40-acre plot which city council and county commissioners approved two weeks ago as site for a Salida dump, has notified officials he does not want to sell his land, according to Dick Tuttle, chairman of the county commissioners.
Tuttle has said he has not ruled out the Vanderveer land, three fourths of a mile southeast of the current city dump, but it may be premature to locate on that site until officials decide whether a central dump serving the entire county might be better than a city dump.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 1, 1996: Several major avalanches tumbled across the road leading over Monarch Pass yesterday morning, causing closure of the pass all day and all last night.
Thirteen inches of new snow fell Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Under the weight of that new snow, the first slide occurred around 6 a.m. on U.S. 50 above Monarch Ski Area.
Shortly after road crews cleared that slide, two more struck at 8 a.m. below the ski area, closing both the pass and the resort for the day.
