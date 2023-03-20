The Mountain Mail, March 17, 1883: Our local dentist, Dr. Smith, has built up a reputation for good and honorable work in our city that has and is securing for him the creme de la creme of the dental work in the county.
Dr. Smith is a graduate of the Dental College of Philadelphia.
He has the finest and best of all modern machinery, and being permanently located here, his guarantee is binding.
His new sets are as superb and beautiful as can be received in and eastern city.
The Salida Mail, March 16, 1923: For several weeks there has been a constant flow of visitors to the tomb of King Tut-Ankh-Amen at Luxor, Egypt.
But the tomb has now been closed to all except the archeologists, who are preparing for preservation the wonderful relics found therein.
The Salida Daily Mail, March 12, 1948: Because the city cannot sublet the monarch ski course to private parties, Kenneth Gales and son, Glenn Gates of Monte Vista, suggested that the city execute a new lease with the Forest Service or sell the present equipment to them.
They will agree to operate the present tow with improvements for professionals, install an air-plane powered snow plow and a toboggan run.
They agree to lease the course on percentage or buy outright.
The Mountain Mail, March 21, 1973: A pair of Pueblo men have purchased one of Salida’s best known retail businesses.
Moritz Kerndt, longtime proprietor of Boy’s Market on F Street, confirmed today that Duaine C. Wyatt and Robert Janezich of Pueblo will take over the market April 2.
The new owners have been associated with the Arapaho stores in Pueblo for several years.
Kerndt said operations at the market will remain the same and that all of the present staff will be retained by the new owners.
Both Wyatt and Janezich are married and have two youngsters. Both have located housing in the city.
Kerndt has had the store since 1950.
The Mountain Mail, March 19, 1998: About a month ago, a volunteer reserve with the Salida Fire Department was injured in the line of duty.
While checking on the source of smoke at the Salida Safeway, a ladder slipped out from underneath Billy Frieda, sending him tumbling to the floor and subsequently shuttled to the hospital with three compaction fractures in his vertebra.
Frieda was facing lost time at work, plus medical expenses. While he was eligible for workman’s compensation coverage, no other insurance benefits were forthcoming from the fire department.
“There is no way Billy should incur any of the cost of that injury,” opined Salida Police Chief Pete DeChant.
As it turned out he didn’t
The fire department paid his medical expenses, which surprisingly only amounted to $500.
And, to avoid lost time at work, the paid firefighters took turns on their days off accompanying Frieda on his bread delivery runs.
They did all the lifting while he was recuperating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.