140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 16, 1882: Work on the new school house is progressing finely.
The timbers are on the roof and the sheathing is being put on.
School will open as soon as the building is completed.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 15, 1922: The corner stone of the new junior high school, which is to be known as the Kesner Memorial, will be laid Tuesday at 4 o’clock.
The services will be in charge of the Parent Teachers’ association.
Complete details of the program have not been decided on but it has been arranged that each school pupil bring a flower.
The flowers will be gathered up and taken to the grave of Professor Kesner.
All citizens are urged to attend.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 16, 1947: A request was filed with the city council last night by the Chaffee County Game and Fish Association to stop the dumping of trash and garbage in the Arkansas river.
This dumping is against a city ordinance, the city having provided a public dump for that purpose.
The school board sent a letter of thanks to the city for having installed stop signs at Ninth and D streets, for the protection of High School students. The school board also asked that similar stop signs be erected on H street near Longfellow school, but before the letter was received, the signs had already been installed.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 18, 1972: Members of the International Order of Rocky Mountain Goats held their annual “wadi” Saturday and Sunday.
Nearly 100 strong, and coming from near and far, they gathered at the order’s headquarters at Elmo Bevington’s Lake Ranch at the foot of Mt. Shavano.
More than 10,000 feet high in a beautiful mountain meadow surrounded by quaking aspens that are just beginning to turn their gorgeous fall colors, the men could look toward the peak that has become the first Colorado home of the mountain goat.
To the uninitiated, a “wadi” is another name for a water hole – a spot where the goats gather to frolic and play. Women, minors, dogs and shootin’ irons are forbidden.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 9, 1997: For more than 30 years, the weekend after Labor Day has been the International Order of Rocky Mountain Goats annual Wadi – a camp-out, annual meeting, mountain goat symposium, election of officers and general fun time for Ol’ Goats from all over the U.S. and the English-speaking world.
This year, 231 Ol’ Goats and Tender Lovin’ Kids (initiates) occupied the clearing on Taylor Mountain that is the organization’s traditional Wadi site.
Members raised more than $8,000 in proceeds from a silent and noisy auction, entrance fees for a fishing derby, golf tournament and other events. The money goes to the Rocky Mountain Goat Foundation, to sponsor a scholarship program that had funded 30 years of studies of the animal, its behavior and habitat.
