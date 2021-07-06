Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.