140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 9, 1881: There being no Fourth of July celebration on the programme for Salida the people of our town went to other places to put in the day. Those who remained in town say it was the quietest day that has ever been known here. Not even a dog fight to relieve the monotony.
It was generally understood that Buena Vista and their Turn-verein would have a gay time, so a portion of our citizens went up there.
Everybody in this part of the country received a pressing invitation to attend the old fashioned celebration, pic-nic and barbecue at Poncha Springs.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 5, 1921: The forest fire season is here again.
The annual loss in the past from forest fires has run into many million dollars.
A growing forest is an asset to any state – a burned forest is a heavy liability.
No sane man would think of starting a fire to his house and leave it to destroy the house. Thousands of people will start fires in their outdoor homes, the forests, and go away and leave the fire to do its work of destruction.
If each person would exert his or herself to save our great forests, 80 per cent of the forest fire loss would be eliminated.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 9, 1946: Saturday night while Mrs. Jack Koon, who operated the Triangle Cafe, was preparing to close, two well-dressed men appeared and asked for a thermos bottle of coffee.
Mrs. Koon went to the rear of the cafe to wash the bottle, one of the men following her to the doorway. The man remaining in the cafe played the jukebox while he tapped the register for $40.
After their departure Mrs. Koon discovered the theft and notified the police and Sheriff Emmett Shewalter.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 5, 1971: Eight Explorer Scouts and their advisor found unbroken baby food jars Saturday but no sign of a baby’s body on Mt. Shavano at the site of a January plane crash.
Searchers using scent dogs are slated to resume the hunt Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office reports.
The plane crash took the lives of three California persons whose bodies were recovered June 14.
Still to be found is any sign of an eight-month-old baby, Kari Lin Dial, who was aboard the fated aircraft.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 1, 1996: Dr. Michael and Terry Barkett realized a dream come true Saturday and Sunday, as they greeted guests at the grand opening of Mountain Spirit Winery, Ltd. on CR 220, 5 miles west of Poncha Springs.
Owning and operating a winery has been a dream of theirs since they were first married and living in Oklahoma City, where wine tastings were in vogue.
Years passed. A busy surgical practice kept Mike occupied, and the demands of a growing family, work and community involvement kept Terry busy.
The Barketts moved to Salida in 1982, where a patient rekindled Mike’s interest in wine making and the dream became a plan.
The plan became a reality in the summer of 1995 as equipment for the winery began arriving at the property the Barketts purchased in rural Maysville.
Since Maysville is a bit too high for growing grapes, the grape harvest is trucked into the winery in the fall from Grand Junction.
