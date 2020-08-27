140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 28, 1880: On Friday last Mr. L.F. Bradshaw brought to town a beautiful specimen of quartz from a Sunny Side lode, containing two small pieces of free gold, each the size of a pin head. The rock was broken and showed fine gold all through the quartz. The specimen was broken from croppings of a lead about three miles west from Sedgewick up the west fork of the creek.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 24, 1920: Salida granite led the United States at the annual convention of granite dealers held in St. Louis last week. For every order for Barre or other granites, which heretofore have been the standard of quality, Salida granite received ten orders from the dealers of America. The granite buyers were so enthusiastic over it that they are sending representatives of their firms to Salida to see the quarries.
The Salida Granite corporation had an exhibit at the convention, which was the center of attraction among all the granites produced in the country.
Salida granite is putting Salida on the map of the United States.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 28, 1945: Two men left the Costello Auto Court at 3 o’clock Saturday morning in a hurried flight across a field, while bullets kicked up the dust at their heels. They were traced through the identification of a stalled truck, which they left behind.
Sheriff Emmett Shewalter and Deputy Charles Subry arrested Gene Marton, 28 of 611 West Second St. and Mickey Linza, 23 , of West Front Street, later in the day. They admitted they were the pair sought.
Mrs. M.D. Hayes, a guest at the grounds, heard the truck enter the grounds, and listened while the men appeared to be plotting mischief. She went out to investigate. She saw two men hiding along a fence and she demanded to know what they were up to. They replied they were playing a game. Mrs. Hayes called to her son, who was asleep in their apartment and the men fled. Dr. Hayes of Chicago, who spends his summers here, fired two shots in the direction of the men to attempt to halt them but they continued to run.
The sheriff is trying to find out what the men were planning when they entered the court.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 31, 1970: United States treasury checks totaling $862,274 have been mailed to the States of Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska.
Chaffee County received $7,304.05.
The checks represent returns to these states from National Forest receipts during fiscal year 1970 which ended June 30, reported Regional Forester W.J. Lucas, Denver.
Each state annually receives 25 percent of the revenue from National Forests within its boundaries to be distributed as the state may prescribe for public schools and public roads in the counties in which National Forests are situated.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 25, 1995: The 216th anniversary of the first recorded visit to the Upper Arkansas Valley will be celebrated tonight with the second annual Anza Day in Poncha Springs.
The event is named for Juan Bautista de Anza, who founded the city of San Francisco in California, and then served as governor of the Spanish province of New Mexico.
In the summer of 1779, he led a party of 800 soldiers and 2,400 horses from Santa Fé on an expedition against the Comanche who had been raiding Taos and nearby settlements in northern New Mexico.
They crossed Poncha Pass and camped at the present site of Poncha Springs in late August of that year.
