140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, April 21, 1883: The Denver and Rio Grande has contributed two hundred dollars to the citizen committee for the suppression of small pox and it is said that the South Park will do likewise.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 10, 1923: The Valley oil well near Hooper had reached a depth of 3090 feet on Sunday when Ben Graf visited the property.
It is expected that the ground will be proved before July 1.
The drillers are now passing through favorable rock but they will be unable to determine for several weeks what the chances will be for obtaining oil.
Experienced oil men from Oklahoma and Texas declare the formation is favorable.
The company is composed of local men and every dollar raised is being put into the well without any commissions or other expenses of promotion.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 6, 1948: A street sweeper, which will make the streets of Salida as clean as a housewife’s kitchen floor, was ordered last night by the city council.
It will make its rounds daily in the early morning hours before autos line the curbs.
It will also be used in sweeping the streets to prepare them for top coating after hard-surfacing.
The city council also bought a loading machine to load gravel into the crusher and take it from the crusher bins to the trucks.
It is figured that the machine will pay for itself in labor-saving.
The city will confer with the county commissioners about buying a new roller for the streets and county roads.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 17, 1973: Salida City Council Monday night swiftly put to rest the question of possible sale of the municipally owned hot springs pool and ancillary facilities in the city and at Poncha Springs.
The opening gavel had hardly fallen before the council, with all members present, voted to reject the offer of Elmo Bevington of Monarch Recreation Inc. to purchase the property, a pipeline between the pool and Poncha Springs and the water rights accompanying them.
A crowd, which filled the council chamber to its plus-50 capacity and spilled out into the hallway, had hardly quieted down after Mayor Ed Touber called the meeting to order when Councilman Ed Bradbury, chairman of the recreation committee, recommended that the property be retained by the city and improved as a municipal property.
Bradbury made a motion to that effect and it was promptly seconded by Lloyd Naccarato, Bradbury’s colleague on the committee.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 16, 1998: Beginning Friday, telephone service in the Salida, Buena Vista and Leadville areas is expanding to include modern features, such as caller identification, continuous redial, selective call forwarding and others.
Local telephone provider US West announced these “advanced call management services” as part of their continuing effort to “make sure rural customers get the benefits of advancing technology,” according to regional manager Abel Chavez.
These options have been available to urban telephone users for years, and now are being extended to the more remote areas of Colorado thanks to what US West calls “SS7” technology.
