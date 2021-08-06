140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 6, 1881: Among the people who came down from Leadville last Sunday on the excursion to Poncha there was a preacher, and he stopped off at Salida.
A couple of bunko steers froze to him and escorted him to numerous points of interest in and near town.
Finally they began throwing three card monte for his amusement.
About that time he said, “Good day, gentlemen,” and walked off and left them.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 5, 1921: P.D. Work has traded the Ideal Garage building and business and his home at 618 H Street to W.G. Neiderhaut of Gunnison, for a ranch of 400 acres near Gunnison.
The ranch contains 150 head of stock which are included in the deal. Mr. Work will remove to the ranch.
Mr. Neiderhaut has leased the garage to J.B. McGowan, W.C. Herron and J.E. Thornberry, all of Walsenburg, who were in the garage business in that city.
They will take over the Chevrolet agency.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 9, 1946: The nation’s poliomyelitis outbreak, already at or near epidemic stage in several states, threatens today to cripple many new victims, as the hardest-hit areas reported shortages of nurses and hospital space.
Special radio broadcasts were made in Chicago and other cities urging nurses to volunteer for polio duty anywhere in the United States.
Health authorities held an emergency meeting at Des Moines to mobilise resources to combat the state’s outbreak and planned special care for victims.
Meanwhile, more and more victims were rushed to hospitals in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, Arizona, California and Louisiana.
Five Minnesota county fairs were called off and two were postponed because of the state’s epidemic.
Theaters at Bemidji, Minn., were closed, and children were refused admittance to theaters in Bismark, N.D., and Pierre, S.D.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 29, 1971: Eleven Denver searchers with the Arapahoe Rescue Patrol, Inc. based in Littleton are now on Mount Shavano combing the area for the body of Kari Lin Dial, believed to have been a passenger in a plane which crashed there last January and was discovered in June.
The sheriff’s office said the group hiked to the site Wednesday and five of the searchers plan to stay until Sunday on the mountain.
The group apparently plans to dive in Shavano Lake in the crash area to search underwater for the body.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 14, 1996: Dorothy “Dottie” Cowan is 101 years old.
The Salida woman celebrated her century plus one at Columbine Manor last Friday, with balloons, birthday cake, friends and family. She was born Aug. 9, 1895, in Williamsport, Pa., and moved to Salida after marrying Earl Cowan in 1927.
They owned Cowan Coal and Feed Company, which was located on the site of the present Longfellow School.
She is the oldest living member of First Christian Church of Salida and celebrated her 50th year of membership with the Poncha Springs Grange about four years ago.
