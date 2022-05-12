140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 13, 1882: The railroad officials have concluded that it is best to erect the additional roundhouse adjoining or near the one already built instead of putting it on the west side of the river, by the Gunnison track.
Though the matter is not definitely settled we understand that several stalls will be added to the present roundhouse, enough to make a half circle, and that another building, an exact duplicate of the old one with its additions, will be built to the north of the old one, with a machine shop, forty by eighty feet, between and connecting the north end of the old with the south end of the new.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 16, 1922: The Salida post office is undergoing a thorough renovating.
The interior has been painted and papered and bulletin boards installed on which all government notices will be neatly posted with tacks instead of littering the walls.
Postmistress Montgomery and the entire force were busy with scrub brush and polish doing their share of the work as the painters proceeded.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 14, 1947: Mayor Doveton received a letter yesterday from Walter Bridgman, aeronautical consultant of the Public Utilities Commission, stating that the Civil Aeronautics Authority of the federal government has refused recognition to the proposed Salida airport.
Flight tests made last week by government experts resulted in a finding that Tenderfoot Mountain is a dangerous hazard because it is too close to the proposed field for a regulation landing.
Bridgeman stated that Monarch Airlines, which he also represents, will try to make temporary arrangements with Buena Vista, but that Salida is included in the company’s plans, and that he hopes a site may be located which will be approved by the CAA.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 5, 1972: Fire completely destroyed a barn on the outskirts of Salida shortly after 11 o’clock last night.
The structure, belonging to Dewey Baker, was completely involved when firemen arrived.
Salida Fire Chief Jack Henderson said the roof had already collapsed when fire units reached the scene.
He said his men were unable to get a truck up to the barn because of ditches nearby. A portable pump was put into service and 350 feet of hose strung out to aid in dousing the blaze.
The regular fire crew was assisted by about 15 volunteers.
Henderson said the structure, which was once used as a slaughter house, was of undetermined value.
No cause was apparent although Henderson didn’t completely rule out the possibility of arson.
“No one was seen in the area before the fire,” the Chief said, “but it’s a possibility.”
Firemen remained at the scene until about 4 this morning.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 19, 1997: Led by Aaron Blondeau and Kyle Swartz, Salida’s Spartans raced to the state 3A boys’ track championship Saturday.
The Spartans edged a game St. Mary’s team on the 1,600-meter relay, the last event of the day, to secure the title 75 to 70.
Blondeau smashed three state records in easily winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 open runs, and ran the anchor leg on the second-place 3,200 relay team.
Swartz blazed to a state record in the 200-meter dash and set an unofficial second state record in winning the 100 as well. The senior also ran a leg in the 1,600 relay, the event that iced the win for the Spartans.
