140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 20, 1882: John Kelly, a common loafer and scalawag, stole a shirt from a clothesline near the river last evening.
Justice Bowne got on track of him, run him down and calaboosed him.
This morning Kelly was taken before Justice Bowne and fined ten dollars and costs.
As he didn’t have the cash he was put to work on the streets. .
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 19, 1922: The P.T.A. will give a picnic Saturday afternoon at the foot of the Poncha Hot Springs hill in compliment to the grade and high school teachers of Salida.
It will be an old-fashioned basket picnic, the parents furnishing the lunch.
It is hoped that all of the P.T.A. will come and help make the affair a most enjoyable one.
There will be various forms of amusement and all who desire to climb the hill to the springs for a plunge, come prepared with bathing suits.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 21, 1947: Except for the San Luis Valley, the outlook for irrigation water supply in Colorado is excellent, reports Ralph L. Parshall, senior irrigation engineer for the soil conservation service in cooperation with Colorado A & M College.
Water supplied by the South Platte and Arkansas rivers will be 25 percent above average.
Snow cover on the headwaters of the Arkansas River is above normal.
It is especially high for May 1 near the East Portal of Independence Pass Tunnel and Marshall Pass.
Precipitation throughout the winter season in the Arkansas Valley has been generally high.
The summer discharge of the Arkansas at Salida is expected to be near 425,000 acre-feet.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 10, 1972: A recent rash of burglaries was cleared up Tuesday afternoon by Salida police with the arrest of a 12-year-old boy.
Chief Harry Cable said the youngster admitted breaking and entering Tuttle’s Trading Post, Salida Wholesale, Snell Lumber Company and Posey Oil Company.
Rifles, knives and miscellaneous sporting goods items had been taken from Tuttle’s.
Loot from the wholesale firm consisted of candy, gum and other confections.
Several hand tools, an electric drill and a blowtorch made up the Snell loot, and a combination auto radio and tape deck was taken from Posey Oil.
Cable said the youngster admitted the burglaries and led officers to his home where the largest number of items stolen were recovered.
The boy will be turned over to juvenile authorities, the chief said.
In the meantime he remains in custody as a safeguard against any repeat performances.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 21, 1997: Salida’s Mon-Ark Shrine Club is sponsoring two performances by the All New Jordan World Circus on Thursday, May 29, at White Field, adjacent to Salida High School.
Performances are at 2 and 7 p.m.
Children’s tickets are $5, but free children’s tickets have been widely distributed among Salida merchants and are also available at Safeway.
Among the acts are the Extraordinary Jordan Cats, featuring mixed lions and tigers, trapeze artists, clowns, hoop spinners, llamas, bears, camel and zebra, and Jordan’s Performing Elephants.
Top this off with a rousing circus band, and spectators have an exciting afternoon or evening to look forward to.
The circus is one of two major fundraising events held each year to raise funds for club operation and transportation of young burn and orthopedic patients to Shriners hospitals, where they can obtain free treatment..
