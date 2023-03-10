140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 10, 1883: The platform is being laid in front of the new Railroad hotel.
It is level with the track and will extend up to the present platform, which extends around the passenger depot.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 6, 1923: A.G. Hill, manager of the telephone company, and L.M. Baker, lineman, are planning a trip to the top of Mount Ouray in a day or two.
The record for the climb to the top of Ouray is held by Clinton Patterson who made the ascent from Marshall Pass three years ago and returned in one hour and 54 minutes.
Mount Ouray is one of the highest peaks in the range and is higher than Pikes Peak.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 9, 1948: Salida policemen are to have the new look.
But, to avoid giving the citizens a shock, they are donning the uniforms one piece at a time.
They put on the black leather jackets yesterday.
In a day or two they are going to have the new shirts.
After that will come the foxy caps and then the pants.
The policemen will then look like Broadway’s finest.
These are the winter uniforms which unfortunately arrived in spring (ahem!) but the summer uniforms will also be striking.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 9, 1973: A business three decades old is to be closed in Salida on or about June 1.
In a joint announcement today, Bill Mansheim and Lunn Funk announced that the City Market at Second and G Streets in downtown Salida will be going out of business.
The partners said that while they regretted the necessity of the action, the current and future plans for expansion of their Minit Market outlet here and in other cities made the move necessary.
A meat market is being added to the Minit Market which will not only cater to the retail trade, but also to wholesale and commercial outlets.
Part of the addition currently being constructed to the convenience store on Rainbow Boulevard will house offices and warehouses.
The building in which the City Market has operated will be converted to a warehouse by Louis Argys of Argys Plumbing.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 11, 1998: Robert Meyer has been ringing the angelus (noon) bell at St. Joseph Catholic church for 29 years.
He was trying to make it 30, but medical problems intervened and this past Monday he rang the bells for the last time.
“I hated to retire,” he said. “I enjoyed ringing the bells, but I was forced to retire, under doctor’s orders. I guess now I’ll just have to stay home and take it easy.”
Ringing the bells, Meyer said, made him feel he was really a part of the church, because the bells reminded people to pray and to come to church.
He also rang the bells for other occasions – funerals, weddings, etc.
