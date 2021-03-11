140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 12, 1881: Mr. T. D. Morgan our enterprising city marshal left last Monday night on a business trip, having received that morning a postal card to look for a certain man who had committed a murder.
The reward being $250, and Mr. Morgan having seen a man identically answering the description the night before at the depot going with the eastbound train, at once concluded to risk a few dollars for the sake of the reward as well as for the sake of righteousness.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 15, 1921: The first car over Cochetopa pass arrived in Gunnison last week.
Poncha Pass has been open all winter owing to the fine weather but for the past few days the mud has been almost impossible.
If Salida could get back from the county a few dollars out of the five-sixths that it contributes to the support of the county, this road might also be in first-class shape.
Salida pays five-sixths of the taxes into the county treasury and receives one-third back in the way of roads and the leg; while the northern end of the county gets back all of the one-sixth it pays in taxes and five-ninths of Salida’s share as well.
Yes we are kicking about high taxes. Why not look to get something in return for the taxes we pay?
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 9, 1946: County Clerk Arthur Samson reports for the period ending February 28, 1946, vehicle licenses sold in Chaffee County were: 1,415 passenger cars, 319 commercial cars, and 150 trucks, for a total of 1,884.
This compares with, 520 this date last year or up 364 licenses.
These figures indicate there has been quite an influx of cars in Chaffee County last year.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 4, 1971: Two thirds of a house valued at an estimated $3,000 was destroyed, according to firemen’s report of a Wednesday morning blaze at 448 Hunt St. The house’s owner and occupant is Ernest Covert.
Fire Chief Jack Henderson reported the apparent cause of the blaze was a faulty chimney flue.
When a woman called to report the fire, she failed to give the location, and firemen had to wait eight to nine minutes before a caller phoned again with the address.
Fourteen firemen were called to the scene at 9:50 a.m. and when they arrived fire was coming from the windows and door.
The firemen spent an hour and 20 minutes covering the call.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 6, 1996: For Kansas Sen. Bob Dole, “Junior Tuesday” was anything but.
Front-running presidential candidate Dole made a clean sweep of all nine presidential primaries held yesterday, bolstering his lead over fellow Republican candidates. In Colorado, Dole was the projected winner at press time by a 2-1 margin and in Chaffee County, he received 495 of 1,085 votes cast on the GOP ballot.
Ultra conservative Pat Buchanan finished second in the county and was projected to finish second in the state. Locally Buchanan received 262 votes.
