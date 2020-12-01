140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 27, 1880: The Denver and Rio Grande has reduced its passenger rates to six cents per mile between Denver and Pueblo and a corresponding decrease on all other sections of the road.
This is a move that will be duly appreciated by the traveling public.
The little narrow gauge, Colorado’s own, is one of the most enterprising corporations in the west and the people are glad to note the prosperity that enables this reduction.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 3, 1920: Having secured control of a large consignment of Army and Navy goods at sacrifice prices, we will immediately convert our store into an Army and Navy store.
Army and Navy shirts, shoes, blankets, kits, socks, underwear and all other articles worn or used by men in service.
These goods contain the best material at about 1-half the price of civilian clothes.
– The R. & N. Army and Navy Stores Co., 115 North F Street. Buchanan’s old place.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 3, 1945: Miss Ethel Spezze of Sargents and Robert Eugene Post were united in marriage at a 10 o’clock nuptial mass Sunday morning at St. Joseph church.
The Rev. Bernard Gillick officiated.
Miss Mabel Spezze, sister of the bride and the Misses Dorothy and Ileene Post, cousins of the groom, were bridesmaids.
Joseph Luca was best man. Joe Spezze, brother of the bride, and Arthur Post, cousin of the groom were ushers.
Sister Arnoldine played the wedding march as the bridal party entered the church.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 4, 1970: Members of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Jeep Patrol interrupted their dinners Thursday night to respond to a call for help in a jeep accident somewhere on Methodist Mountain.
Only when they arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m. did they learn the “accident” was a simulated exercise.
Twelve members of the Rockies Explorer Post 2070 also participated in the exercise.
Jeep patrol members were told five or six persons had been injured in a jeep accident on one of the myriad of roads on Methodist Mountain.
When Jeep Patrol arrived at the scene, they learned the accident was simulated – but they were required to bandage and administer first aid for what they were told was a broken pelvis, back concussion and minor injuries.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 30, 1995: Salida Rotarians Monday contributed $1,840 to the Riverside Park Improvement Project.
President Gary Martin gave the check to Edith Sharpe, representing the park committee.
Rotary generated the money by hosting the Colorado Grand auto tour earlier this fall.
Communities serving as hosts for the tour receive a substantial donation from tour sponsors for their efforts.
