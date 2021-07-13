140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 16, 1881: It is stated that a route agent will be placed on the Gunnison division of the Denver and Rio Grande at an early day.
This will be good news for the Salida post office, where the mail for all the country over the range has been handled for months without money and without price.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 19, 1921: In spite of the rain last night the opening of the American Legion carnival was a success and the Legion is assured that with good weather the balance of the week the show will be a complete success.
The entertainments offered are clean and wholesome and the show people are of a higher order than those usually seen at carnivals.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 14, 1946: Robert E. Korb of Pueblo sustained serious injuries Friday afternoon, when he fell 500 feet down a steep embankment about a mile from the top of Monarch Pass on the Gunnison side.
He and Mrs. Korb stopped to observe the scenery and while standing on the edge of the highway his hat blew off.
As he reached for the hat he lost his balance and plunged down the ledge.
Frank Dominquez and Tony Cortese, drivers of a Rio Grande Motorway truck , arrived soon after.
As they were unable to see where Mr. Korb had fallen, it was necessary to drive to Sargents for assistance.
The ledge was so steep it required the aid of five men to remove him to the highway. The truck drivers brought him to the Rio Grande Hospital.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 12, 1971: A public meeting on a junior college here is tentatively planned for sometime next week, superintendent of schools Charles Melien said today.
He will report on prospects for a Salida junior college at the regular meeting of the school board tonight at 8 in the superintendent’s office at Kesner Junior High.
Three colleges, the College of the Canons in Canon City, Colorado Mountain College in Leadville and Glenwood Springs, and Adams State College in Alamosa are each interested in establishing a respective branch here, Melien said.
The crucial question is if any of these school are willing to fund remodeling of the old post office building on Second and E streets, he said.
The building is owned by the school district and the school board would like to use it as a junior college building.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 15, 1996: The Laughing Ladies Café at 128 W. First St. in downtown Salida has new owners.
Jeff Schweitzer and Margie Sohl purchased the restaurant July 1.
The husband-and-wife team from Napa Valley, Calif., brings almost 30 years of experience to the area. Both are graduates of The Restaurant School in Philadelphia.
For eight years they dreamed of operating a café in a mountain town.
