140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 6, 1880: The Germania lode, situated on Pomeroy Mountain one half mile from Hancock, is surrounded by a large quantity of timber and is owned by Jos. Holtschneider & Co.
The vein is not 8 feet wide with a pay streak of 14 inches and widening at the rate of 2-3 inches per foot. The depth of the shaft is 11 feet.
The mineral by Denver assay with reference to selection gave in gold $19.00, silver $65.00 per ton.
The mill run of the Iron City smelter gave a return of 31 ounces silver regardless of selection and with some gang rock therein.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 9, 1920: Salida now has an opportunity to secure a Post Office building. Samuel D. Nicholson, newly elected senator from this state is interested in this part of the state. He is a new man and has not had to make any pledges. If Salida will get on the job quickly, urge the needs of this city and unite on the subject regardless of political alignment, we should be able to secure a federal building.
During the war it was impossible to secure action because the government suspended all public building, but now business conditions are changing and the government probably will resume its building program next year.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 9, 1945: Lt. Hilda Kernen, N.C.C., who is on duty on the U.S.S. Rescue, a naval hospital ship, was recently in San Francisco, after being on duty in Tokyo bay. She is now en route again to San Francisco, where she will be given a 30-day leave. She was an operating room nurse at the Rio Grande hospital before entering the service.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 10, 1970: Chaffee County officials and other citizens will appeal to the Colorado Highway Department to provide more three laning for passing on U.S. 50 along the Arkansas River Canyon southeast of Salida to Parkdale according to a tentative request drawn up Monday.
The request, drafted by County Commissioner Dick Tuttle, Highway Commissioner George Koenig and Chamber of Commerce officials Ralph Wilson and Jimmy McCormick will be submitted as a hearing 11 a.m. next Tuesday in Denver.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 8, 1995: The two questions on the ballot pertaining to improvements in the library and physical plant enhancements passed with flying colors when votes were tabulated last night.
Question 5D on the ballot, which requested a property tax increase of 1 mill in the Southern Chaffee County Library District, was passed by a 1,946 to 1,026 margin in unofficial results released last night.
The second measure, questions 5E, which requested a separate 1-mill tax increase to repay a building bond to expand the physical plant, passed by a 1,868 to 1,115 vote.
“I hadn’t heard about any real active opposition, but I’m relieved, just really pleased and very grateful,” said Salida Regional Library Director Jeff Donlan.
