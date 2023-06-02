The Weekly Mail, June 2, 1883: Dr. Nonamaker, who published the Mining Ledger at Maysville and Salida and whose opinion is valuable because of the fact that he has had extensive experience in mines, expresses the belief that the new carbonate camp is an excellent one.
He has not traversed it thoroughly but has seen enough to make him feel like taking hold in earnest.
The Salida Mail, June 1, 1923: The class of ’23 held commencement exercises at the high school auditorium last Friday night before an audience that completely filled the room.
Thirty regular members of the class and Mrs. Abby Williams, who has been doing special work, were awarded diplomas.
The invocation was delivered by the Rev. William Jackson, pastor of the Baptist church.
Two beautiful selections were sung by a mixed chorus of students and one selection was sung by the Girls’ Glee club.
The graduation address by Dr. James E. Davis of Denver was one of the best ever delivered in Salida.
Superintendent W.R. Jones presented the diplomas to the graduates.
The Salida Daily Mail, May 26, 1948: Five boys are being sought by the police after a night of vandalism.
The police were called last night to Assembly hall where the boys were disturbing the meeting by making noises and opening and closing windows.
The boys had gone before the police arrived, but reports were received later from Blake Street, C and D streets that gardens had been uprooted and lawn hoses cut.
The residents did not see the boys but at the Assembly hall it was noted that one was a large boy and the others much smaller.
The Mountain Mail, May 31, 1973: A sure sign of springtime in Salida as robins and apple blossoms is the Monarch “Rock Train” which made its first run for 1973 May 13.
Donnie Duncan, engineer or “hoghead” in railroad jargon, and his three trainmen, John Plewes, Ed Dillon and Arthur, pull out of the D & RG yards at Salida around noon five days a week with an average of 24 empty cars.
At the Colorado Fuel and Iron Quarry at the 10,500 ft. level of Monarch Pass the cars are each loaded with approximately 100 tons of limestone bound for the blast furnaces of the CF & I steel mill in Pueblo.
On the return trip, the train carries nearly 2,500 tons and the two diesel engines maintain an eight miles per hour limit on the steepest grades.
The Mountain Mail, June 2, 1998: After some 27 years serving customers from its location in the heart of downtown Salida, the familiar blue-and-yellow Salida Auto Parts sign now resides on U.S. 50.
Salida Auto Parts celebrated its grand opening in May at its new location – 81 E. U.S. 50. The store relocated from 148 E. First St.
For 27 years, in three separate locations, the store has been in business on First Street.
And while it had a long and prosperous existence in the heart of downtown Salida, it was time to move on, said store owner Brad Craig.
