140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, April 21, 1883: The new Town Board can’t be too careful in the matter of economy.
The town can’t afford to spend money in paying salaries to officers who do not earn the money.
That the new administration is in favor of getting a dollar’s worth of labor for every dollar paid in salaries the people all believe, and they will not be disappointed.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 24, 1923: O.R. Meacham has purchased the corner at second and F streets that belonged to the Luke Gilligan estate.
The property consists of two lots fronting on F street, occupied by the two store rooms in which the Wheeler and Muto stores are located.
At the rear of the property, fronting on Second Street is another building, the ground floor of which is occupied by the county agent. The price was $15,000.
The corner is considered one of the best in Salida.
Mr. Meacham is to be congratulated on purchasing a property that is certain to advance and value as the town progresses.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 15, 1948: A Rio Grand Motorway truck was completely destroyed by fire Thursday morning 18 miles east of Gunnison.
D.E. McCormick, the driver, detected smoke and after investigating discovered the cargo as well as the truck was afire, but the fire had gained so much headway Mr. McCormick was unable to retard the flames with the use of a small extinguisher.
A passing motorist phoned to Gunnison from Doyleville for help.
The truck and the entire load were lost.
Mr. McCormick sustained second-degree burns while releasing a trailer attached to the truck, also loaded with freight.
The trailer and contents were saved.
He is taking his vacation now as the condition of his hands will not permit him to work.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 24, 1973: A report on a review of programs of the Colorado State Reformatory in Buena Vista is to be included in a study soon to be prepared by a state advisory committee for the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.
The committee is to begin putting the study in final form at a meeting to be held in Denver on Saturday.
According to the Associated Press, the group is attempting to determine if conditions which led to the Attica uprising in New York exist in any of Colorado’s penal institutions.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 24, 1998: A local rafting company, Wilderness Aware, based in Buena Vista, will have two of their trips featured in upcoming segments of “Colorado Getaways” on Denver’s KCNC-TV, Channel 4.
Colorado Getaways is a travel show produced by the television station, presented by Rick Sallinger and filmed by Alan Bisset.
Two trips were hosted by Wilderness Aware last weekend.
Channel 4 put the segments on the fast track editing process, and will show the first one tomorrow, Saturday April 25, at 6:30 p.m.
It will be repeated Sunday at 4 p.m.
