140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 2, 1881: A man by the name of Beebe several days ago in Leadville cut up, tore and destroyed five hundred dollars worth of wearing apparel belonging to a soiled dove of that town.
He was her solid man, and she had given him the bounce, and that made him angry.
He came down here and was taken in by marshal Taylor Monday morning.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 28, 1921: Monarch pass is open. The first car to come over the new government road arrived yesterday.
A four-horse team also went over the pass.
The opening of the pass marks the beginning of a heavy tourist travel.
Many Salida cars will make the trip on the next few days in order to view the new road which is one of the finest pieces of mountain highway in the world.
The snow remained on the pass later than usual this year but it went off fast during the past two weeks of warm weather.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 2, 1946: The Bikini atomic bomb explosion was less powerful than the Nagasaki blast but potentially more destructive than the bomb that killed 80,000 persons at Hiroshima, Adm. W.H.P. Blandy announced today.
The Sunday explosion unleashed a violence comparable to more than 20,000 tons of TNT.
Latest inspections showed it sank five ships, wrecked six and damaged half the fleet of 73 target ships.
But a goat remained alive on the quarter deck of battleship U.S.S. Nevada – at the heart of the target area.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 23, 1971: A possible error in blueprints of the water filter plant on the mesa was discussed at the regular meeting of the city council Monday night at city hall.
Wright-McLaughlin Engineers, planners of the newly constructed reservoir west of Mt. Tenderfoot, informed the council in a letter that in a preliminary study of the plant two miles west of Salida on county road 120 found that the capacity of the filter plant is four million gallons of water a day – 62 percent of the capacity.
The engineering company says the problem could be a 14-foot elevation discrepancy – but it is unclear from the letter where the discrepancy is.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 25, 1996: Salida’s fourth annual Art Walk, held June 22 and 23, provided a healthy economic boost to downtown galleries, retail stores and restaurants.
Michael Boyd, co-owner of the new Cultureclash Gallery on West First Street, said (with what little voice he had left) that people were in that establishment solidly from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Boyd said customers spent $4,000 in Cultureclash on Saturday alone.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if downtown shops didn’t bring in $20,000, collectively, this weekend,” Boyd noted.
The majority of Art Walk attendees came from out of town, gallery owners noted, mostly from the Front Range, but from the San Luis Valley and other regions of the state as well.
