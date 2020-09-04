140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 4, 1880: On Thursday Mr. Neely, builder of the F Street Bridge, having waited, as he thought, sufficient length of time for the balance due him on the contract, tore up the floor at each end and closed it up.
This will prove an inconvenience to people who desire to use the bridge and we think those interested should take the matter in hand at once, procure funds for the payment of the balance and have the bridge opened.
We are told that the amount yet due Mr. Neely is about $240. Of this amount about $50 have been promised already, and we are quite sure that with proper effort the remainder can be raised.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 3, 1920: A large porcupine which strolled down from the mountains yesterday morning was attacked by dogs at Fourth and E streets and after the fashion of a former time he sought sanctuary in the home of the Reverend D.C. Lees.
The porcupine was lying on the porch when Mrs. Lees opened the door.
Mrs. Lees called Fred Kelly on the telephone and told him of the strange animal.
Fred hurried down with a rifle, but discovering that it was a porcupine, he made a crate and herded the animal into it.
Fred took the porcupine up to the mountains and turned him loose.
Many quills were picked up on the porch and on the lawn where the animal stood off the dogs.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 5, 1945: The city council has received notice from the federal government that $17,500,000 has been set aside for aid to cities and counties in planning postwar work. The cities and counties are required to stand their share of the expense.
Salida is planning the oiling of the streets next year. It is getting too late in the season to begin the work this year and oil is not immediately available. Workers are scarce also, The city had saved a fund for this purpose and will be ready to do its part in relieving the jobless next year.
In the meantime Street Commissioner Glen is installing new cement crossings throughout the city to be ready for the paving.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 4, 1970: Voting machines, which were purchased by the county more than a year ago will tally ballots in Tuesday’s Primary Election. Sample ballots are available at the County Clerk’s office to show the slates of candidates and to show how the voting machines will work.
One of the voting machines has been in the clerk’s office for several weeks where many voters have watched demonstrations on it. No problems are anticipated, Jasper Cortese, County clerk said today.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 6, 1995: Laurence Wuthrich has taken action to assure that the Love Meadow on CR 162 remains a bighorn sheep pasture and viewing area for posterity.
The Board of Chaffee County Commissioners Tuesday approved Wuthrich’s request for exemption from subdivision regulations to allow him to split off the 11 acre parcel from the Jo Love Subdivision west of Nathrop.
According to the application for exemption, the split will allow Wuthrich to donate 9.04 acres to the Colorado Wildlife Heritage Foundation, and the Foundation will purchase the remaining two acres at a cost of approximately $32,000. The meadow has long been a place Chaffee County residents could go to watch the wild sheep.
