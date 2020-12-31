140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 25, 1880: A party went out from Las Vegas a few days ago to break up the bandits at Las Portales, known as the “Forty Thieves,” under the command of “Billy the Kid,” and captured J.J. Webb, the murderer of Michael Keliher, and George Davis, the mule thief, the last of the gang who effected their escape from the Las Vegas jail about a month ago.
Besides these there were Frank Clark, Tom Gook and Victoriano Bacca, all prominent members of “The Kid’s” company.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 31, 1920: Having failed to secure a buyer for the balance of his stock, A. Unger closed his place of business Christmas eve.
A few days later his son, Ralph Unger made an offer for the stock and it will not reopen until about Feb. 1.
In the meantime Ralph Unger will go to the eastern markets to buy new merchandise to replace the stock depleted by the closing out sale.
Mr. and Mrs. Adolph Unger will leave next week for California where they will make their home. Mr. Unger says he feels deeply appreciative of the patronage given him during his thirty years in Salida.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 2, 1946: Irl Taliaferro and Albert Wheeler have sold the Park Cafe to Robert Donnohue and Lloyd gates Jr. of Wichita, Kans.
The new owners took possession Jan. 1. Mr. Donnohue is experienced in restaurant work. Mr. Gates was recently discharged from the Army.
Mr. Taliaferro went in business in 1920 with his father, the late L.J. Taliaferro, who opened the Golden Gate Cafe in the building where the Main cafe is now located.
Mr. Wheeler and Mr. Taliaferro plan to rest for several months.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 30, 1970: A Salida woman escaped injury Monday in a one car accident at 6:10 p.m. five and a half miles north of Salida on Colo. 291, police said.
Ruby Mae Howard, 47, was southbound when a deer reportedly ran onto the road.
In an attempt to miss the animal, she applied her brakes and skidded 105 feet before leaving the road on the right side then skidded 39 feet striking a fence.
The 1970 Buick traveled another 21 feet before coming to rest on its wheels.
Damage is estimated at $350 to the car and $30 to the fence.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 2, 1996: Lazrine’s Coin Op Laundromat at 1410 E St. has gone “no smoking” effective Jan. 1
Owner Rick Lazrine said the decision was made at the request of customers.
I’ve had a lot of people ask that we eliminate smoking at the laundromat,” he said.
“I took a poll, and from the people I talked with, the opinions were about 50/50 in favor of eliminating smoking, so we decided to make the move.”
