140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 25, 1882: Bissell and Bates, grocers, two doors above the Mountain Mail office on F Street, have their place of business open and their goods on the shelves.
These gentlemen are new men in the town, having just arrived from Denver.
They proposed to keep a good line of staple groceries for the retail trade.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 28, 1922: Warden Capp and 150 men will be down from the state reformatory tomorrow to work on Tenderfoot road. It is expected that the work will be nearly completed in one day shift.
The men will arrive on a special train donated by the D. & R.G.W. and the train crew will be volunteers drawing no pay for their services.
No visitors will be allowed near the men during the day. Children are warned to keep away. No others will be permitted to work with the Reformatory men.
The railroad men planned to work tomorrow but they will put it off until another time.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 25, 1947: The State Highway Department will oil and seal coat F Street, and probably some of the other paved streets this summer, according to word received by Mayor Doveton.
There is a backlog of $11,000 due Salida from the department as its share of the state gasoline tax, which has been accumulating through the war years. Cities are entitled to 3 percent of the tax.
The state plans to spend $6,000 of the fund here this year. The state will furnish the oil and gravel and do the work but the new city oil sprinkler will be used.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 22, 1972: Chaffee County moved a giant step toward total county addressing at a meeting held at the Chaffee County Courthouse Tuesday, March 21.
County Commissioner Richard Tuttle met with 12 men from Chaffee County who represented the Postal Service, utilities, county government and an engineering firm.
The group reviewed previous plans to address the county before a new plan was presented.
William Buelt of Mountain Bell, who has been assigned to a statewide addressing project by his firm, presented a plan to address Chaffee County through a firm hired by Mountain Bell.
The addressing team will use the recently drafted county maps, Sangre de Cristo Electric Association plat maps, county records and field checks to locate residences and parcels of land in the county.
Field work is expected to begin within two weeks.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 26, 1997: The post office in Nathrop is not under consideration for closure, a representative from Denver said Tuesday evening during the Chaffee County Planning Commission meeting in Buena Vista. The post office has outgrown its current location in the Nathrop store.
A public hearing on the location of a new post office was set by the planning commission for the evening of April 29 at the Chaffee County courthouse in Salida.
As proposed, the new post office would consist of a new modular building in lots 14-19 on CR 197 in Nathrop.
The post office will not be closed if the currently proposed site for the office is denied.
