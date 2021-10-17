140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 22, 1881: Young Parsons, the wife whipper, whose cussed conduct was mentioned in last week’s Mountain Mail, had the audacity to return to town Thursday.
He signaled this advent by going to Mrs. Fry’s, where his wife is stopping, and abusing everybody about the place.
Just after dark he was about the streets, intimating by his threats that he desired to shoot somebody.
That didn’t suit some of the boys so they escorted him to the depot with the intention of shipping him or pitching him into the river.
As the train was gone it was thought best to keep him until morning and accordingly he was calaboosed.
Yesterday morning he was taken before Justice Hawkins. The judge sentenced him to pay a fine of $50 and to imprisonment in the county jail 30 days, but at the suggestion of different parties in town gave him until one o’clock to leave town in lieu of the fine and imprisonment.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 25, 1921: The Monarch district is looking forward to a boom in mining next year and it is expected there will be great activity in the camp.
The prices of metals mined in this District show indications of climbing aboard a rising market.
Several mines in the district which has been idle for many years are expected to resume operations in the spring.
The districts near Monarch and Garfield has been thoroughly prospected and the showing of mineral is one of the best in the state.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 15, 1946: Chaffee County has only turned in about 16 per cent of its quota, yet at the halfway mark in the month, in the U.S.O. drive, according to Glen Lamberg, who is renewing his plea to ask for donations to reach the quota of $560 for the year.
Individuals, groups or business concerns who care to aid in the drive for funds to keep the U.S.O. helping the servicemen are urged to send checks today to Glen Lamberg.
While it is true the war is over there are still hundreds of men in uniform, who need the U.S.O. as much now as ever.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 15, 1971: Phil Noll was named commodore for the 1972 FIBArk slaloms and downriver races at a meeting in Salida Thursday.
Noll is an employee of the Public Service Company of Colorado.
Named the first vice commodore was Ross Cummins; second vice commodore will be Jack Richardson and George Oyler was elected third vice commodore.
Carol Edmunds, former editor of the Mountain Mail who left the city Wednesday to join her husband Chan in Grand Junction, was replaced on the board of directors by Don Knight.
The possibility of holding Olympic trials at Salida was discussed at the same meeting, however no decision was reached.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 18, 1996: Warm weather has kept elk and deer populations in the higher terrain, according to Bill Thornton at the Colorado Division of Wildlife.
But that hasn’t kept hunters from harvesting the animals.
Thornton said the hunting for the first season on the state level is comprable to last year.
However, he said hunting in the Salida area was probably better than last year.
“Colder temperatures and a little snow in the area will not affect elk,” said Thornton.
“If the temperatures remain lower, and we receive more snow in the High Country, then the population will move down.”
