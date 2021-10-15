140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 15, 1881: At last account Burt Remington, the murderer of Charles Nachtrieb, has not been arrested, and it is not definitely known where he has gone.
It is pretty certain that it would not be very healthy for him to be found near Nathrop, as the late Mr. Nachtrieb has a large number of friends there who would see to it that justice was meted out in short order.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 21, 1921: A few of the high school students enjoyed a lark Wednesday evening when they went roller skating about the town, afterwards going to the home of Miss Pauline Millington where they enjoyed a taffy pull.
In the party were Margaret Morris, Pauline Millington, Albert Everett, Fritz Kelly and Bruce Lyon of Denver and Vernon Barth of Coaldale.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 12, 1946: Colorado’s youthful delinquents – more than two hundred of them – are getting a new chance at becoming responsible citizens while serving sentences at the state’s Reformatory in Buena Vista.
A legislative subcommittee on penal institutions recently completed an exhaustive study into the operation of the State Reformatory.
They gave it a “clean bill of health” and discounted stories of excessive brutality toward the inmates.
James S. Thomas, Warden of the Reformatory, admitted to legislators the existence of “rides on the mare,” but pointed out that “whipping was the only way to maintain discipline.”
The warden explained that a “ride on the mare” was an inmate term for being bent over a sawhorse and whipped with a razor strop.
“When I first came here two years ago,” Thomas said, “I abolished the ‘mare,’ but inside of three months the place was in such terrible condition we had to reinstate the punishment.”
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 13, 1971: Construction work on a third hangar at Salida Municipal Airport got underway Monday when foundation for the 60 by 102 foot structure was poured.
According to Airport Manager Merle Entz, about three weeks will be required to complete the job.
Entz added, “Like most jobs of this kind, we could run into weather delays or other things, but that’s what we’re shooting for.”
The new building will be used for aircraft storage and a portion of the space will ultimately be utilized for a shop facility.
Walls and roof of the hangar arrived in Salida Tuesday.
It is to be of the prefabricated steel type. Butala construction company of Salida is general contractor on the job.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 15, 1996: Salidans will get a chance to share their thoughts on the problem of late-night teen gatherings before the city council tonight. The public meeting is planned for 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Salida Police Department on Third Street.
The entire community is welcome.
Over the summer and on into the fall, police and city council have heard numerous complaints about large numbers of teenage kids gathering on street corners and in parking lots.
Some of these gatherings have lasted well into the night, and conflicts between homeowners and young Salidans have occurred.
The purpose of tonight’s meeting is to discuss the situation and give the council some ideas on how to correct the problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.