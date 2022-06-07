140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 10, 1882: Monday afternoon one of A.T. Ryan’s teams had a smash-up down the river.
A gentleman who is running as fireman on the Maysville train was driving down the road with his wife and child and met the special at a point where the wagon road and railroad are both near the river.
Just as the train met the team the engineer, either for fun or pure cussedness, blew the whistle.
The horses were frightened, wheeled suddenly around and threw all hands into the river.
It is a wonder that they were not all killed.
The buggy was badly demoralized and both horses severely hurt.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 6, 1922: Arrangements are being made by R.L. Hampson for a party of Salida citizens to make a trip to Shirley and cross to Bonanza over the Mears toll road, which, if improved, will make a direct route to Bonanza and bring that mining camp thirty miles closer to Salida.
It is planned to leave here on an afternoon and return before dark.
When the party has been made up the date will be set and the business men and mining men of Bonanza will be notified so that they can make up a party to meet the Salida crowd.
The object of the trip is to determine how much work must be done so that a request can be made to have the road completed as soon as possible.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 9, 1947: Two national magazines currently on the newsstands carry articles by Steve Frazee, local writer.
One article, “Please Baby,” appearing in Family Circle is a highly imaginative (we are informed on usually reliable authority) account of Steve taking care of the baby.
The second story, “Shotguns at Shavano,” is based on the history of old mining camps.
Frazee compiled his data from stories told him by old timers of this region.
Frazee was graduated from Western State College after attending Salida schools.
For several years he engaged in the newspaper business in Southeastern Colorado until he enlisted in the Navy.
He was a gunner’s mate on a destroyer escort during the invasion of Okinawa and wound up his naval career in Japan.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 11, 1972: Officers of the Salida Railroad Veterans Club have arranged another popular get-together for members of the club and their families at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Grange Hall. The occasion is a covered dish dinner with the Veterans Club providing the main entree of roast beef.
The Salida Veterans Club is composed of some 150 members and has as members at least 98 percent of the retired railroaders living in Salida.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 4, 1997: What most likely will be the last steam-powered excursion train through the valley will run through the Royal Gorge and over Tennessee Pass, June 21 to 23.
The train is scheduled to stop near Riverside Park, at the east end of F Street in Salida, at 11:30 a.m. June 22.
A short ceremony will be held at the stop and the train is scheduled to depart northbound at noon.
The train is operated by the Union Pacific Railroad and has been chartered by the Central Coast Railway Club for the special trip.
Union Pacific plans to abandon the line on which the train will run sometime this fall.
