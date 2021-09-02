140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 3, 1881: Contrary to the expectations of everybody, the president has been steadily improving since last Saturday morning, and there is again a probability of recovery.
Dispatches from Washington up to midnight last night say that all symptoms are favorable.
Preparations are being made for the president’s removal from Washington probably to Long Branch if he continues to improve for a few more days.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 2, 1921: Miss Marian Protzman entertained Tuesday night at a chicken dinner in honor of the misses Helen Holcomb and Louisa Patterson, who will leave in a few days for Canon City to enter Mount Saint Scholastica Academy.
The center of the table was decorated with two baskets of sweet peas and at each corner of the table was a small basket of sweet peas and baby breath.
After the dinner the guests went to the theater.
Covers were laid for the misses Helen Holcomb, Louisa Patterson, Lois Holcomb, Ula Handshy, Ada Morck, and Marian Protzman.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 3, 1946: Dr. L. E. Thompson and Harold R. Koster appeared before the county commissioners yesterday to urge the building of a Veteran’s Memorial building in Alpine Park.
They estimated the cost of the building at $100,000.
The proposal is that the building be used as a city hall, that part of it be set aside for a veterans clubhouse, and that it include a convention hall.
The County Commissioners took no action. They said it will necessitate a bond issue, and that the people would have to vote on it.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 26, 1971: Cotopaxi residents give mixed reactions to the possibility of a full-blown land development springing up around that area.
Mountain America, a land development company with offices in Colorado Springs and Denver, recently opened a 3,000-acre development 3 miles north and 2 miles west of Cotopaxi.
Another development of 1,400 acres 8 miles north of Cotopaxi has been open for some time.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 2, 1996: Wildfire is striking home throughout the western United States this year. And the Upper Arkansas Valley is not immune.
According to Paul Summerfelt, Salida District forester with the National State Forest Service, “Nationally we are fast approaching and will soon surpass the all-time high for acres burned in any one year.”
To date 85,000 wildfires have burned 5.2 million acres: The five-year national average is 60,000 fires totaling 2 million acres.
This year both Lake and Chaffee County, as well as several surrounding counties, have experienced the largest number of wildfires in years.
