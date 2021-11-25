140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 26, 1881: The Thanksgiving ball at Maysville may be termed the first grand social event of the season, a fair indicator of the many that will follow in the valley during the coming winter.
If we are to judge by the kindly feeling manifested by all present, everyone seemed disposed to share his joys with his neighbor, and those representing the towns of Salida, Poncha, Maysville, Arborville and Garfield vied with each other to see which could do most to make the affair an enjoyable one to all present.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 25, 1921: The Parent-Teacher Association in one short year of its existence has been recognized as one of the greatest factors in the upbuilding of our community.
It has proven through the work it has already accomplished that it stands back of every movement for the upbuilding of character, and for progress in every desirable avenue.
Especially are its best efforts directed toward all that will benefit our schools, and give to the children of Salida greater and better opportunities for the highest mental and physical development.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 3, 1946: Mrs. Elizabeth Marriott, 29, wife of Charles Marriott of Buena Vista, was taken to Colorado General Hospital, Denver, Saturday night in a Pueblo ambulance to receive treatment for polio.
The Marriotts operate the S & D Cafe in Buena Vista.
They have one son, 5 years old.
This is the sixth case that has developed in Chaffee County this year.
The case was handled by the Chaffee County chapter of the Infantile Paralysis Foundation.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 19, 1971: When city clerk Tony Gentile was approached recently by another city employee with an offer to buy one of Salida’s old ballot boxes, in disuse since the acquisition of voting machines, it seems like a good idea.
After all, the boxes no longer serve any practical purpose and they are bulky and hard to store.
Gentile conveyed the offer to the city council at their next meeting only to learn that there are some people who prize these relics of a bygone era very highly and that they shouldn’t be disposed of at salvage rates.
It seems widespread use of voting machines has made ballot boxes a real rarity much sought after by collectors of unusual antiques and memorabilia.
Armed with this information, Gentile has put Salida’s eight boxes on the auction block.
He’s accepting sealed bids on any one or all of the boxes, which have been dusted off and are on display at City Hall.
Who knows, you may come across the street ballot marked for Alf Landon or Williams Jennings Bryan.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 27, 1996: Placement of a temporary trailer to house jail inmates is coming closer to fruition.
John Coblentz of Lifeline Inc. appeared before the Chaffee County commissioners Tuesday to discuss whether the trailer would meet county needs.
Coblentz said the trailer had been used in eight states and worked in a situation similar to Chaffee County in Bonner County, Idaho.
County building inspector Verl Curtis asked if the trailer was Universal Building Code approved.
Coblentz said the trailer was last used in Wisconsin.
However, Wisconsin has modified the UBC to such an extent that they now refer to their building standards as Wisconsin Building Code.
Curtis said he would investigate whether the trailer met building code standards, as well as fire and snow load standards.
