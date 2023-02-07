140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 3, 1883: The Singer sewing machine agent tells us that he is doing a good business in our city and vicinity.
We have only one thing against the man, he should take the word “Leadville” off his carriage and put “Salida” in its place.
Salida is one of the chief cities of the State and we would like all parties doing business here to acknowledge it as such.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 9, 1923: The Salida Granite corporation was awarded second prize in the Colorado Manufacturers show at Denver this week.
Hallack & Howard Lumber company took first.
The Salida granite corporation took third place last year.
A carload of granite was on exhibit and it was sold before the show ended.
The exhibit was in competition with all manufacturers of the state, several hundred being represented.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 31, 1948: The Odd Fellows and Rebekahs last night added $190 to the March of Dimes fund through a pie social given at I.O.O.F. hall.
Owing to the weather the attendance was not as large as last year.
The women who made the pies were flattered when they saw them auctioned off at $2 to $10 each.
There were carnival concessions which rolled in the money rapidly.
The B.P.O. Elks will have the March of Dimes dance tonight at the Elks home and a large attendance is expected.
The proceeds will go to the March of Dimes fund.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 5, 1973: The Salida area, like the rest of the Rocky Mountain West, is reeling under the impact of a major outbreak of influenza.
A survey by The Mountain Mail today revealed that a good percentage of Chaffee County residents have either had the “bug” or are presently down with the ailment.
All physicians’ offices contacted reported a definite increase in their case loads.
One office said “there has been a lot of incidence in the last few days.”
Still another wasn’t quite so conservative.
The report there was “we’re swamped and we have been for several days.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 4, 1998: A proposed restaurant, lounge and recreation center near Poncha Springs came a step closer to reality Tuesday.
Chaffee County commissioners approved David Spears’ request for an expansion of a non-conforming use, though with a long list of conditions.
But Spears seemed confident he could meet each one, and was already talking about making improvements to the exterior of his building.
Spears wants to remodel an old mining warehouse at the corner of CR 250 and U.S. 50 about 2.5 miles west of Poncha Springs.
The property is in a rural zone, but was grandfathered as an industrial use in the 1970s, when the county adopted zoning.
