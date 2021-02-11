140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 12, 1881: McIntire & Bean forwarded ten thousand pounds of freight to Gunnison last Tuesday. Every pound of this freight, which consisted of merchandise, could doubtless have been purchased in Salida, on as favorable terms as elsewhere, freight to this point considered.
There is no point in the Arkansas Valley from Pueblo to Leadville as favorably situated for distributing supplies to the great mining region west of here as this.
The merchant on the other side of the range can effect a saving in time, which is often of great importance, by making his purchases here.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 15, 1921: Owners of buildings in which alcoholic liquors are sold may lose their properties if the tenant is convicted, according to a federal inspector who was in Salida Saturday notifying landlords to be careful in the selection of their tenants.
The Volstead act provides that any building in which liquor is made or sold can be confiscated by the government and closed for a year as a public nuisance.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 14, 1946: Witnesses told the House War Claims committee today that unless the government provides financial help to rehabilitate war-closed gold mines, a large percentage of gold production in the United States will be lost. Officials of Western States and Gold mining companies urged the committee to approve a bill to authorize the government to pay claims for losses resulting from a 1942 federal order, which closed the gold mines during the war.
Robert S. Palmer, executive director of the Colorado State metal mining department, endorsed the legislation. He said Colorado had opposed the shutdown order on the ground it would fail to accomplish its purpose of diverting miners to copper, zinc and lead production.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb . 11, 1971: Burglary and theft charges have been lodged against a 17-year-old Leadville boy and three Buena Vista men in connection with a burglary at Tuttle’s Trading Post, 207 F St., police said.
They were scheduled to appear in county court for arraignment at 11 a.m. today.
The Buena Vista men were apprehended last night in Buena Vista. The Leadville juvenile was picked up Wednesday morning.
Weapons valued at $906 have been recovered by local authorities from various locations in Buena Vista. Stolen items included several boxes of ammunition, three rifles, five revolvers and five hunting knives. Police said all the stolen property was recovered.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 12, 1996: Salida police received information from Salida High School vice principal Dean Champlin that two ninth-graders had placed the toy cellular phone in a light fixture in the lobby of the post office Thursday night.
Police declined to name the suspected culprits.
The plastic phone, with its blinking red light and electronic noises, was thought to be a possible explosive device and caused the evacuation of the post office and surrounding residences.
Police Chief Darwin Hibbs said Friday the boys, cousins age 14 and 15, confessed to placing the toy in the light fixture.
However, Hibbs said, “I truly don’t know what’s going to happen to the boys. I don’t know that they had any criminal intent, doing what they did.”
