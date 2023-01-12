140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 20, 1883: Mr. W. S. O’Brien, whose advertisement appears in another column of this paper, is a first class painter, and he may be said to be a real artist in his profession.
The sign that adorns the front of the Mountain Mail office, was made by him, and it is pronounced by everybody passing by, possessed of the least grain of taste in such matters, to be by far the most elegant and artistic sign in the town.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 12, 1923: A mysterious fire occurred early Thursday morning in a vacant room of the Matt Mautz place on Lower F street.
The fire department soon had the blaze under control and the damage was kept down to $700.
The firemen made an effort to find out how the blaze had started.
When they arrived there was no furniture or anything else in the room and no evidence of incendiarism.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 13, 1948: According to an announcement released Thursday from the office of the superintendent of schools, a career conference for juniors and seniors of Salida high school will be held here Friday, April 23.
The conference will start at 1:15 and continue until 4 o’clock.
There will be discussion groups dealing with such careers as medicine, nursing, building trades, agriculture, civil service, law, railroading, business, teaching, forestry, and others.
An experienced individual in each of the careers will be in charge of the various groups.
This is the first time that such a conference has been held at Salida high school.
The conference is in line with the vocational guidance program of the local high school.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 15, 1973: Vandalism amounting to an estimated $150 occurred at Salida High School over the week-end, according to Superintendent of Schools Charles Melien.
The administrator said aluminum screens from two windows were pried off and bent.
They cost about $75 each to replace.
Some doors were also damaged, Melien said, but they had been repaired with no actual cash outlay.
It was the first case of vandalism for several months.
Earlier in the school year extensive damage was done to protective grills and conduit on the roof of one of the buildings.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 14, 1998: Noticed anything different about Tenderfoot Mountain lately?
Christmas Mountain U.S.A is gone but there is something new on the mountain – a red heart and a big range B.
“The message,” says Chris Schirmer of Master Electric, “is Love Them Broncos!”
Schirmer is the electrician who developed Christmas Mountain U.S.A.
The idea of lighting the mountain in praise to the Broncos was a combination of his and Floyd Cummins’, and he and Cummins are paying the light bill.
“We wanted to show the community the mountain can be used for a lot more than Christmas Mountain,” Schirmer said. “All we need is volunteers and someone to pay the light bill.”
