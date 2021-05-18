140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 21, 1881: The District court, Judge Helm presiding, is in session again, the Supreme court having judged the bill creating the new districts all right.
The grand jury indicted Roth for murder in the first degree, and his trial has been set for next Monday.
The deputy sheriff was yesterday and today serving subpoenas on witnesses wanted for the defense.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 20, 1921: Quarters in the Adilas block have been leased by the United States Forestry service and arrangements made to remove the headquarters from Saguache to this city.
Supervisor Agee was over a few days ago to complete the arrangements, and when all was ready he received a telegram notifying him to discontinue the plans for the present.
The objections came from residents of Saguache but as the move is being made on the initiative of the Forestry Department because it believes the interests of the forests can best be served from Salida, which has a central location and railroad service, it is not likely that the order will be permanently countermanded.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 10, 1946: Warden Roy Best put a crew of men to work Wednesday building a monument in the little park at the mouth of the Royal Gorge at a point just below the first tunnel on the Tunnel Drive about a mile from Soda Point.
The monument will commemorate the visits here of General Zebulon Pike, General John C. Fremont, and the historic Railway War of the 1870s between the forces of the Denver & Rio Grande Railway and the Santa Fe system.
The monument is being erected by the State Historical Society and American Pioneer Trails association with the assistance of citizens of Canyon City, Warden Roy Best and inmates of the State Penitentiary.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 18, 1971: Claude Torbit of Salida was the apparent low bidder when local campground clean-up bids were opened Monday, the Forest Service reports today.
Torbit’s bid of $161.53 per week was apparently the lowest of eleven bids opened in Pueblo for the job which extends from June 13 to Sept. 10.
The contract stipulates the garbage pickup at the ten area grounds.
The areas involved are the O’Haver Lake Campground, Monarch Park, Garfield Campground, Hermit Springs Rest Area, Cascade Campground, Mt. Princeton Picnic Grounds, Mt. Princeton Campground, Collegiate Peaks Campground, Cottonwood Lake Picnic Grounds and Cottonwood Lake Campground.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 25, 1996: Salida High School said goodbye to another graduating class at its commencement Friday night at Andreas Field House.
Ninety-nine seniors passed through the halls of the school one last time and walked across the stage to receive the diplomas they earned in their four years at the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.