The Mountain Mail, Oct. 28, 1882: Sing Lee our washer man, tells us that in about 2 weeks, accompanied by his brother, he leaves for a visit to his old home in China.
They go to bring their wives back to America and will make our city their permanent home.
The Salida Mail, Oct. 27, 1922: The Poncha Springs school hall presented a harvest scene with the quantities of yellow leaves and corn stalks cleverly arranged as decorations for the Halloween dance which was given Saturday evening by the members of the progressive club.
The lights were concealed in pumpkin faces.
A three-piece Orchestra furnished the popular airs, the members of which were witches hats.
There was a large attendance and at a late hour all enjoyed apple and pumpkin pie and coffee.
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 29, 1947: Earl Gregory was fined $150 in police court by Justice Alway Tuesday on charges of house prowling, disturbance and resisting arrest.
The police were called Monday evening to the home of Ralph Person, where Mr. Person had Gregory covered with a shotgun until their arrival.
Mr. Person said Gregory entered his home and was thrown out but that he entered again.
When taken to the police station he showed fight and had to be subdued.
Gregory was released from the county jail a few hours before his arrest.
He had served ninety days on a charge of pilfering Abe Greenberg’s automobile.
He had been in Salida only a few days when first arrested.
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 31, 1972: Trail packing operations got underway at Monarch Ski Area Monday although officials say a firm date for opening the winter resort has not yet been fixed.
The snow which pelted the central Rockies the last two days is really not sufficient for ideal skiing a spokesman said.
If we can get this packed out and then get another good snow between now and the tenth, there will be no question about opening,” he said.
The target date for opening this year has been the week before Thanksgiving.
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 30, 1997: A Florida man may be able to park a fifth-wheel trailer on his Piñon Hills lot while building a home, as the subdivision’s covenants appear to be null and void.
“I don’t think the covenants in Piñon Hills have any validity or enforcement,” said County Attorney Ken Baker Monday, during a county commission work session.
Last week, the county planning commission declined to make a recommendation on William Redings request for a special land use permit.
Reding, of Stilwater, Fla., is building a home in Piñon Hills and wants to live in a trailer on the lot until the house is done.
