140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 6, 1883: Garfield is getting to be quite a busy little place, and is fast getting to be as ambitious as Salida.
From it a newspaper will soon hail – perhaps a daily.
Then will come the smelter and the flouring mill, and some other indispensable adjuncts of a city.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 26, 1922: It is proposed to erect a silent guide on the summit of Tenderfoot.
A large dial will be cut on top of a pedestal, four or five feet high.
There will be a raised point in the center, and other raised points in a circle near the circumference, marked with names of other places of interest within view, with the distances to them.
These points will be so placed that by sighting along the center and one of the points, the object named at that point will be in direct line of sight.
This will make it possible for any visitor to identify all the points of interest by consulting the silent guide.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 17, 1947: The D&S Lumber Processing Company, which recently built a kiln at Ninth street and the Rio Grande tracks, has begun operations.
One truck load of dried lumber already has been shipped, and various experiments are being tried to perfect the process.
Albert Davenport and Sumner Smith are the officers of the company.
Smith is a son-in-law of C.D. Evans, who operates saw mills at Pitkin.
The plant will accept lumber from many saw mills when it goes into full production.
It will be an important industry for Salida.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 21, 1972: Elmo H. Bevington, president of Monarch Recreation Corp., has announced a new concept in resort hotel condominiums for the Monarch Ski Area, the Hotel Rental Condo with guaranteed lease-back to the purchaser.
Seventy-three efficiency condominiums are being built in the new Monarch Inn at Garfield, in addition to the thirty-eight hotel rooms now completed.
Bevington said this new concept makes available a condominium unit complete with kitchen unit, bath and sleeping facilities for two to four people without having to make a heavy investment.
Units will sell for $15,500 and up plus furniture, according to size.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 19, 1997: Virgil and Carol Weaver own an entire village – all 43 businesses, 227 people, 23 vehicles, 40 animals and 27 trees of it.
The village occupies much of the family living room and represent four years of collecting pieces, largely from Wal-Mart, but many from other sources, including gifts.
Some, like miniature fences, were made by Virgil, using Popsicle sticks.
“It takes me six weeks to set up the display,” Virgil said.
The focal point of the village is Carol’s Carousel, which is placed in the family fireplace that they line with foil for the holiday season.
“Christmas has always been an important time for us,” Carol said. “We don’t have any children, but we don’t think Christmas is just for kids. It’s a wonderful time of year for everybody.”
