140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 5, 1881: A meeting of the citizens of Salida was held in Thomas’s Lumber office Monday night for the purpose of discussing whether we shall have water works.
The speaker suggested that it might be proper for this meeting to appoint an engineer to make a survey and estimate the cost of laying pipes from town to the South Arkansas river at such point as it would be necessary to strike the stream in order to get sufficient fall.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 4, 1921: George Everett narrowly escaped death Wednesday afternoon about 1 o’clock, when a mad steer that he had roped made a charge at him, breaking the rope, hooking him in the abdomen and groin.
Mr. Everett and his men were at the farmer’s ranch in Adobe Park and while roping steers this particular one became enraged, running at him, pushing back against the fence.
Had the animal made another charge Mr. Everett would have met death.
He was taken to his home where he received medical attention.
Several stitches were taken.
He is getting along nicely but will be confined to bed for ten days or two weeks.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 30, 1946: Pat McGee, proprietor of the M & O pool hall on Lower F Street, was sentenced to the county jail for 90 days Tuesday by Justice of the Peace Alway on a charge of assaulting his wife.
The night police heard a racket at the place at 4:30 o’clock on Sunday morning and found the pair in their living apartment.
The police said Mrs. McGee filed a charge against her husband but did not appear at his trial. They came here from Winslow, Ariz.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 1, 1971: Salida City Council tonight takes a major step aimed at alleviating the community’s housing shortage.
City fathers are expected to adopt a resolution approving application for federal aid funds not to exceed $12,000 to cover the expense of initial survey and planning work in connection with a low-cost rental housing program.
Once the loan is approved and the preliminary work completed, the council will take another look at the findings before moving forward on a construction project.
The resolution before the council tonight sets the number of proposed units at approximately 30.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 1, 1996: The latest campaign literature mailed to voters in Senate District 4 has crossed all ethical boundaries and violated newspaper copyright laws, according to Merle Baranczyk, editor and publisher of The Mountain Mail.
Upon opening mailboxes this week, District 4 voters were greeted by a 7½-by-12½-inch photograph of a partially undressed State Rep. Ken Chlouber (R-Leadville).
The literature mailed out by Chlouber’s District 4 opponent Linda Powers (D-Crested Butte), refers to Chlouber, saying, “He’s embarrassing. He’s extreme. He’s out of touch.”
The photograph, while it does show Chlouber with his shirt completely unbuttoned, isn’t exactly scandalous.
It first appeared in the Feb. 26 edition of The Mail.
Chlouber attended a local Republican fundraiser Feb. 24, at which he served as auctioneer. His shirt sold for $100.
“I knew this was a tough campaign, but stooping to this level is appalling,” Baranczyk said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.