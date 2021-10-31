140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 5, 1881: Last Thursday evening after the arrival of the passenger train from Gunnison an accident occurred that may cost Mr. ______, one of the baggage men, serious trouble.
He was turning over or removing a trunk from his car when a revolver in the trunk “went off,” the ball entering his body on the left side between his hips and navel, ranging upwards and backwards.
Mr. ______ and his friends here hope that it may not prove to be so bad as is feared.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 4, 1921: Miss Martha Russell entertained a few of her classmates at a delightful Halloween party Friday evening at her home at the smelter.
When the guests arrived they were escorted by ghosts through the dark office rooms to the living rooms which were fittingly decorated with black and orange streamers, pumpkins, black cats and witches.
Halloween games, music and dancing were enjoyed by all, after which was a delicious lunch of pumpkin pie, candies, popcorn balls, apples, donuts and cider was served.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 29, 1946: A butcher knife taken from the Barbecue on Highway 50, was used to pry open the music box at Jenny’s Lunch on the same highway, between 2 and 4 o’clock this morning, but nothing of value is missing at either place.
The butcher knife was found alongside the damaged music box.
Both places were entered through rear windows.
The thieves did not know how to get money out of the music box and they only succeeded in causing damage to the machine.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 29, 1971: Escapees from the Colorado State Reformatory in Buena Vista were captured Thursday afternoon only a few miles from the institution.
According to Captain Carl A. Schutz, Robert Royal Cass, 22, and Richard Franklin Callantine, 24, were trapped by officers to a cabin on the Old Tegler Ranch north of Buena Vista.
They were returned to the reformatory late Thursday.
Cass and Callantine effected their escape about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday by using a wrench to twist out the bars on their cells. They were confined separately.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 31, 1996: A Salida resident risked his life last week to stop a murder in progress. OK, so it wasn’t that dramatic, but the man did save a bantam rooster from the jaws of a cat that had the small bird by the tail.
Joe Herrera said he stepped outside his house the morning of the incident, and saw the rooster was in trouble.
“The cat was tearing the tail feathers off the bird,” said Herrera. “We used to have a bunch of the small chickens back in New Mexico. So I decided to save the bird.”
Herrera said he ran toward the cat but that didn’t scare him away.
“As soon as I reared my leg back like I was going to kick the cat he let loose of the bird,” he said.
Animal control responded and took the bird to Mountain Shadows Animal Hospital where it was treated for minor injuries.
