140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 16, 1881: For the week ending April 4, the following changes were made in postoffices and postmasters in Colorado:
Established – Bonito, Saguache county, Colorado, Thomas F. Montgomery, postmaster.
Strange, Las Animas County, Colorado, Henry J. Strange, postmaster
Discontinued — Free Gold, Chaffee county , Colorado.
Postmasters appointed – Blumenou, Custer county, Colorado, Edward Elze.
Cotopaxi, Fremont county, Colorado, Oscar E. Hammond.
Granite, Chaffee county, Colorado, Aaron M. Johnston.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 12, 1921: Teddy Gill, 20 years, suffered the loss of all the toes on his left foot Friday afternoon when he put his foot into a power wood saw to kick out a block that had jammed. He was taken to the Red Cross hospital where the wound was dressed. The injury will not cripple him.
Van Edwards and Mr. Engelbright were assisting each other in cutting wood for their household and they engaged Gill to help them. He had been working only a few hours when the accident occurred at the Engelbright place. Mr. Edwards rushed the injured lad to the hospital in his car.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 12, 1946: Owing to an excessive use of water for irrigation the city reservoirs are so low that irrigation hours have been restricted. A notice appears in this issue of the Salida Daily mail.
The reservoirs were down to a depth of two feet this morning. There has been a lack of moisture this spring not only in Salida, but throughout Central and Western Colorado. Most of the towns on the Western slope began restricting the use of irrigation two weeks ago.
In Salida irrigating will be permitted only on alternate days, the even number of houses using the water one day and the odd number housed the next.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 12, 1971: A 17-year-old youth, formerly of Poncha Springs is jailed pending charges of theft, police said.
The boy was arrested Friday after an estimated $75 worth of tools was reported stolen Thursday from the Palace Hotel.
The tools were recovered from Salida Surplus where the boy allegedly sold them for $4.50.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 12, 1996: Students in Salida Schools will be able to reach out across the nation and around the world starting next year, when the schools’ libraries and computer labs go on-line on the internet.
The high school and junior high already have accounts with Rocky Mountain Internet Inc., and teachers and some students will begin training on the system soon, in preparation for passing the knowledge on to the student body at large.
Longfellow has ordered equipment, and hopes to have it in place to begin its training before the end of this school year, said principal Dan Estell.
High school principal Jim Ragan said providing access to the internet is vital to preparing students for the technology they will be confronted with in their lives after school.
