140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 1, 1882: Webb and Corbin have a new scheme.
They have had printed a list of articles sold by them and will have one of these lists at each residence in town.
Every morning one of their clerks will make a tour of the town to take orders which will be filled and delivered immediately.
Messrs. Webb & Corbin are energetic business men, and competitors, to keep up with them, will have to hustle.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 30, 1922: U.G. Miller closed out his store on F street Saturday and left for Taft, Texas, that night to engage in cotton farming.
His wife is a native of that place.
The closing of his store marked the passing of one of the pioneer business establishments of Salida.
M.K. Miller opened the store in 1883.
It was a popular meeting place for the railroad men and a thriving business was done.
After the death of the elder Mr. Miller, the business passed to his son, U.G. Miller, who entered into a partnership with E.J. Templeton, but this was dissolved two years ago.
The store room has been rented by John Randol who will remove his grocery to that location.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 25, 1947: Danny Carothers, 11, son of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Carothers, was cut and bruised this morning when a horse bolted at the circus grounds and ran away. Danny had gone to watch the elephant and had tied his bicycle to the horse. The horse became frightened when the elephant lunged.
Danny, in trying to save his bicycle, was dragged half away across the prairie. After he was thrown free he was removed to his home by Street Commissioner Lester Glenn, who was working nearby.
The horse continued running until it was overtaken and caught by Donnie Collins of Poncha Springs.
The bicycle was badly damaged.
The elephant was left behind by the circus because it is ill.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 27, 1972: A quarter-million-dollar manufacturing facility which will ultimately employ 80 or 90 persons is to be located in Salida.
College Home Mobile Sales, Inc. of Colorado Springs today announced that construction is to begin next week on a 15-acre site at Smeltertown. The plant building will cover 34,000 square feet.
The announcement came at the climax of two months of confidential negotiation between the firm, Salida Chamber of Commerce, Heart of the Rockies Development Corporation and the First National Bank of Salida.
Initially the plant will turn out an upgraded, higher type, mobile home with plans eventually to build modular homes here as well.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 30, 1997: Monday afternoon, June 23, the sons of Jack and Dee O’Hare and their families were in Salida to present stock valued as approximately $82,000 to the hospital auxiliary in the name of their parents.
President Janet Murphy accepted the gift from the O’Hares’ grandchildren, Megan, 12, and Lindsey, 10, children of Randy and Karen O’Hare of Dallas, Texas; and Rachel, 10, and Susie, 7, children of John and Carol O’Hare of Chicago.
After many years of dedicated service to the auxiliary, the O’Hares stepped down to become associate members in 1991, when their health began to fail, and continued as associates until their deaths in 1995.
