140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 9, 1880: On Wednesday evening just after supper some of our citizens had a little fire scarce. A tent a few steps back of the Mountain Mail office caught fire from the stove pipe and was soon consumed. But for the brisk work of a number of persons who happened to be near, the wooden frame on which the tent stood and all of the contents of the tent would have been lost. It was occupied by J.H. Lindsey as a barber shop. He was absent at the times
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 8, 1920: C.E. Thompson, of Salida, has been appointed general traveling fireman of the D.&R.G. system from Denver to Salt Lake City, with headquarters in Denver. He is also assistant traveling engineer.
Mr. Thompson was an engineer on the second division for twelve years and his appointment is in recognition of his faithful and efficient services. He was called to Denver October 1 to confer with the officials, but he had no intimation of the reason for the summons.
Mr. Thompson, while in the engine service was one of the most popular railroad men in Salida.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 8, 1945: The Salida Electric Service Company has a curiosity in its show window at 137 East First street. It’s a new Maytag washing machine of the postwar variety.
There already have been lots of prospective buyers but the company has not released it for sale and has not informed the dealers what the price will be.
The machines are supposed to be coming in quantity soon, and this is a looksee of what is coming.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 8, 1970: Sheriff Chirp Berry says he has granted three applications for explosives permits, required under a state legislative act providing for regulations which became effective Sept. 1.
Berry reviewed the new explosives act Wednesday afternoon with Melvin C. Simmons, a Denver official with the Safety Inspection Branch of the Division of Labor in the Department of Labor and Employment responsible for administering the act.
Simmons said that anyone wanting to manufacture, sell, store, transport or use explosives must apply to the sheriff’s office for a permit.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 4, 1995: Chaffee County is one of the state’s 63 counties participating in the new mail ballot election option this year.
County clerk and recorder Mary Ellen Belmar said Thursday she anticipates sending the ballots to approximately 7,800 registered voters and property owners on or about October 18.
The ballots, which are designed to be voted at home, then mailed or carried in to the clerk’s office before 7 p.m. Nov. 7, will take the place of the usual polling places around Chaffee County.
“Turnout for this election should be exceptionally good,” Belmar said. “Essentially we’re placing ballots in every voter’s hands.”
