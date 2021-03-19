140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 19, 1881: The Mountain Mail last week stated that “our enterprising city marshal” had gone on a business trip. The Mail thought so because he said so.
He had during his stay here, before he was appointed marshal as well as after, acted the part of a gentleman and now that he has skipped the country, as is actually a fact, his friends are surprised and confess that they were deceived.
Mr. Morgan is owing several bills here in Salida. The heaviest creditors are J.J. Bender, L.W. Craig and G.D. Moll. He left on Monday night March 7, pretending to go after a prisoner.
If he don’t look out somebody will catch him and bring him here as the prisoner.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 25, 1921: E.J. Bruderlin, superintendent and E.E. Smith assayer of the Monterey smelter, left for home last week when the plant closed down. At Eagle Pass they were accosted by a revenue officer.
“You are E.E. Smith of Salida, are you not?” asked the revenue man.
“Been stealing chickens again?” whispered Bruderlin to Smith.
“And you are E.J. Bruderlin, also of Salida. I was looking for you when you went into Mexico.”
“Now how did you know our names and why did you challenge us?” asked Smith peevishly.
“I merely wanted to know if you knew the late Steve England of Salida.”
“Yes, I knew him well.”
“Well, I am Steve, Jr.”
Mr. England has been in the revenue service for several years.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 18, 1946: Mayor Doveton received a request from the U.S. Army today for a lease on the Salida Airport at $1 for five years. Similar requests are being made of all the airports in the state. The Army says that while it always has the privilege of landing here it wishes to have the legal right.
The contract specifies that the city must keep the airport in good repair and in serviceable condition.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 18, 1971: A Salida businessman, Jim McCormick and Jack Connolly of KRDO-TV, Channel 13, in Colorado Springs, were both in good condition this morning after they spent most of the preceding day and night on Methodist Mountain where they were injured Wednesday morning in a freak accident.
McCormick told the Mountain Mail that he and Connolly were up Methodist Mountain about one half mile above the top of the “boot” around 8:30 a.m. when the trackster they were driving went over the side of the road and down a steep incline.
Both men were thrown from the Cushman Trackster after it struck several trees. They suffered disabling injuries. McCormick a badly broken right leg and Connolly a fractured pelvis. McCormick said today attempts to try and attract rescuers during the day with a smoke screen failed.
They finally alerted Larry Irwin of Salida at about 8 p.m. by flashing their headlights in the traditional SOS signal – three dots, three dashes, three dots.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 14, 1996: Soccer fields on the school district’s property off Holman Avenue would benefit more than just soccer players, the Salida Youth Soccer Association’s Ben Oswald told members of the Rotary Club Monday.
“This could positively affect a lot of people, not just soccer players,” Oswald said. “The main benefit of this is, it would eliminate some of the scheduling nightmares we’ve been having.”
Having the high school and club soccer teams and high school baseball all sharing the same facilities, namely Marvin Park, has led to overcrowding there and difficulty in getting field space for all concerned, Oswald said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.