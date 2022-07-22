The Mountain Mail, July 22, 1882: There is talk among some of our people of petitioning the school board to call an election to vote on the issuance of bonds sufficient to erect a second story on the new school house.
The Salida Mail, July 18, 1922: Frank Moore, 21 years old, an inmate of the State reformatory, was fatally injured at 4 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, when a two-ton truck passed over his body at the Ehrhart ranch, Centerville.
He died twenty-five minutes later while being brought to the Rio Grande hospital in Earle Ehrhart’s car.
A crew of twenty-four Reformatory boys in charge of Guard Gilbert Longpre had just finished the haying at the Ehrhart ranch and were starting for home.
As it is difficult to crank the truck, the twenty-four boys pushed it up a hill to let it roll back and throw itself in gear. Moore was stationed behind the left front wheel.
When the boys let go the car started back and caught Moore’s left heel. He fell under the wheel and it passed over him.
The funeral was held at 2 o’clock yesterday afternoon from the Lorton & Wenz chapel. Warden Capp purchased a lot for him in Fairview cemetery.
The Salida Daily Mail, July 22, 1947: Joseph Montana, 20, cook at the Park Cafe, is being held in Montrose for the Salida Police. He is suspected of the burglary of the Park Cafe Saturday or Sunday night.
He came here a month ago from La Junta and stated that his home is Albuquerque.
Chief of Police Masters and Sheriff Shewalter spent all day yesterday trying to locate Montana.
They heard that he had hitch hiked a ride to Montrose on a truck and they notified the police there.
Montana is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.
The hole in the wall through which the Park Cafe burglar crawled, would not admit a large man.
The Mountain Mail, July 24, 1972: Fort Carson’s Stride the Divide expedition reached the Monarch Pass area this weekend and camped out Saturday just beneath the crest on the old Monarch road about half a mile north of U.S. 50 on an 11,000-foot section of the divide.
The 24 men and three mules have been making steady progress along the 580-mile route, which will carry them the entire length of the Continental Divide in the Colorado Rockies.
The Striders are now about one third through the journey.
The group started out from the Rio Grande National Forest at the Colorado-New Mexico border on July 3 and should finish the trek around August 28 in the Medicine Bow National Forest on the Colorado-Wyoming border.
The Mountain Mail, July 25, 1997: Artists Christo and Jean-Claude recently announced they will seek to put up their canopy over the Arkansas in the year 2001.
Steve Reese of the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area said the artists are planning to get all permits needed for the project in place by May 1998.
Reese said meetings will be conducted the week of Nov. 17 to 21 in Salida, Cotopaxi and Cañon City, to hear comments on the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.