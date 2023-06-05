140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, June 9, 1883: None of Chaffee county’s numerous mining camps are this season experiencing what is generally termed a boom.
But there is not a county in the State that will make more substantial progress during the present year.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 5, 1923: An ice cream freezer of the most modern pattern has been installed by the Salida Creamery company.
It manufactures sixty-six quarts of ice cream every ten minutes.
The machine is made of German silver and white enamel and is so simply constructed that it can be entirely washed and scoured in a few minutes.
The temperature of the material is brought to six degrees below zero by means of ammonia pipes, operated on the same principal as an ice making machine.
A special factory representative came down last week to install the machine.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 27, 1948: The city council, at a special meeting last night, voted to grant a two-year lease on the Salida race track in the Baseball park, to the Salida Amusement Company, which operated there last year.
It was understood that the company will sublease to Louis McConnell, who will operate the midget racing.
The city is to receive one percent of the gross revenue.
A two-year lease was granted to Joseph Furphy on the Midget Inn at the entrance to the park.
Harold Stapleton informed the council that the Soft Ball League is reorganizing.
The city agreed to cooperate with the league and help to put the baseball grounds in condition.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 31, 1973: Sixty pinon and juniper trees, removed yesterday from Bureau of Land management land at Kerr’s Gulch, await replanting Saturday on the slopes of Salida’s Mt. Tenderfoot in the first of what it is hoped will be a whole series of such projects.
Spearheaded by the Collegiate Peaks Chapter of the Izaak Walton League, a drive to return the barren slopes to their original tree-covered condition gets its official kick-off this weekend.
The first trees to go into the ground were prepared for replanting by a six-man crew under the supervision of professional nurseryman Don Denoyer.
The remaining five were IWL members Herb Doman, Tom Hagness, Steve Owens, Bill Robinson and Loren Skinner.
Plans call for an estimated 50 volunteers to assemble at the Chamber of Commerce office at 9 a.m. to await transportation and work assignments.
This group will be made up largely of Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Camp Fire Girls.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 4, 1998: Stop the rumors ... the building currently under construction on East U.S. 50 is going to be contain a Subway sandwich shop, with a TCBY Yogurt franchise sharing the facility.
The facts were presented this week by a spokesman for Jim Cagle, the building’s owner.
The two franchises, Subway and TCBY, will co-exist in the same location, she said.
Cagle’s company, J.L. Development of Grand Junction, hopes to have the building constructed and open for business by the middle of July.
The building does have office space for two more businesses, the spokesperson said.
But, as yet, no one else has signed a lease agreement.
