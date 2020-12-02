140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 27, 1880: It has been suggested that Salida should have an organized bucket brigade, or some similar organization, in order that the town may have some protection against fire.
We think this is a good suggestion and that it would be proper to take steps at once to organize.
There is no disputing the fact that for the next five months our town will be in great danger from fire.
There are dozens of places where stoves are kept almost in a white heat, sparks sometimes flying in all directions and endangering every business house in town, where stovepipes are run through the roof without proper protection, and they will be kept so unless the owners are compelled to fix them more secure.
Every business man in town should be interested in the question.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 3, 1920: Hampton Brothers and Valdez last week purchased the McKenna building on F Street where they are conducting their grocery business.
The building consists of the store room and the hall upstairs, which is being used by the American Legion.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 3, 1945: A broken leg is not enough to stop Henry Manchego of Smeltertown from taking a walk.
He fell off the curbing at First and F streets at 3 o’clock Tuesday afternoon and was taken in the police car to the Rio Grande hospital where his leg was put in a cast.
At the hospital this morning the nurses were having a time of it trying to keep him in bed. He got up several times for a walk down the corridor.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 7, 1970: Gene Post was named Man of the Year at the annual Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce dinner meeting Saturday night in the Elks Lodge.
Post, aged 42, is a local barber. He founded the Izaak Walton League three years ago and serves as president of the league, which has 87 members.
Post lives in Salida with his wife and two children, Steven and Gayle.
The Salida native has been active in the Sheriff’s Jeep Patrol since its founding. He is also a volunteer on the Monarch ski patrol.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 1, 1995: Victims of crime in Chaffee County will find it easier to get help dealing with it beginning in 1996.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, working in concert with the Salida and Buena Vista police departments, was awarded a grant of $11,913.63 from the Victim’s Assistance and Law Enforcement Fund to establish the Chaffee County Combined Victim’s Assistance Program.
“This is a new adventure for us” said Chaffee County Sheriff Ron Bergmann. “We’re pretty excited about it. We feel this will take law enforcement in Chaffee County one step forward toward meeting the needs of the citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.