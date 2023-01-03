140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 13, 1883: This day has been an exceptionally mild one.
If we didn’t know from the almanac that we are about the middle of January we would suppose it to be May.
Not a sign of winter is anywhere apparent, and instead of ice and snow we have dust in the streets.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 2, 1923: The Rangers report an abundance of snow throughout the Cochetopa forest, indicating an abundance of water for irrigation next year.
More snow has fallen so far than fell all during last winter, and this snow will pack in the gulches and not melt rapidly as the spring snows do.
Ranger Cuenin reports two feet of snow at Marshall pass and three and four feet in Monarch Park while the rangers on the Saguache Creek watershed report about 18 inches.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 2, 1948: Warden Roy Best yesterday suspended guard Charles W. Pollock, who was in Tower No. 9, 50 feet from the North Gate, when 12 convicts made their escape from the penitentiary Tuesday evening.
The 12 had four guards along to protect them against the tower guards, but Warden Best said he could not understand how all 12 could hide behind the four guards nor could he understand why Pollock did not fire his gun in the air to attract the attention of other guards.
An inquest will be held Saturday to determine the cause of death of Turley and Klinger, the prisoners who were killed.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 2, 1973: Monarch ski area is well on its way to an all-time record for attendance this season if figures released today by Area Manager Jack Watkins can be taken as an indicator.
The number of skier-days through New Year’s is running a solid 20 percent ahead of the 1971-72 season, which was also a record year.
Watkins said this morning that at the close of business Monday, 31,988 skier days had been recorded – 6,085 skier days ahead of the same period a year ago.
A skier day is calculated as the use of the area facilities by one skier for one day. Half-day lift tickets are calculated as one-half a skier day.
The area, which opened November 10 this year, several days ahead of many Colorado areas, enjoyed record-breaking Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday attendance.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 1, 1998: Four Mesa Antero residents are appealing the recent Chaffee County District Court decision, which gave John and Barbara Burnett permission to continue using their detached pottery studio in the Mesa Antero subdivision.
Bud and June McBroom’s and Bruce and Beverlyn Pepper’s notice of appeal was sent to the Colorado Court of Appeals on Dec. 17.
The two couples are appealing a part of Judge Kenneth Plotz’s ruling in which he estopped – or prevented – the plaintiffs from enforcing the covenants of Mesa Antero Subdivision Filing 4.
The Burnetts, meantime, have filed a counter appeal.
