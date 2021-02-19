140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 19, 1881: On Monday afternoon about three o’clock, Mrs. Ross, wife of the walking boss employed by the contractors on the mason work of the Denver and Rio Grande, called at Dr. Blachly’s drug store for a quantity of morphine.
Dr. Blachly gave her the article called for and the lady departed.
That evening Dr. Blachly was called to prescribe for a sick lady at the residence of the section boss on the other side of the river, and when he arrived there he recognized the lady who had purchased the morphine but a few hours before.
He saw at once that the lady was suffering the effects of the drug, and divining that she had taken the whole amount purchased, seven grains, he knew that it was necessary to resort to a heroic treatment of the case in order to be successful.
By hard work Mrs. Ross was brought to consciousness and kept awake until the effects of the drug had worn off.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 22, 1921: A young man was held up on F Street Wednesday night – maybe it was Tuesday night, but it makes no difference about that because inquiry at his home developed that it was a false rumor.
A conductor was held up on the F street bridge last night or the night before. Too bad, but that proved a fake also.
The Grand Cafe was held up Saturday night. O, pshaw, that was a fake too.
If Marshal Hampe can get hold of the fellow who is running that rumor factory he will get a worse deal than the owner of a still.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 23, 1946: James Warner and Max Piaseck sustained burns to their faces and hands Friday morning when a keg of black powder exploded in the blacksmith shop at the Warner quarry.
Both men were working in the shop at the time.
They did not know the cause of the explosion.
They are patients at the Rio Grande Hospital.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 18, 1971: About 500 signatures of 4-H parents and taxpayers appear on petitions asking for location of a 4-H building at the Heart of the Rockies Association site near Poncha Springs, according to Dick Bondurant, one of those persons circulating the request.
The petitions may possibly be discussed at a meeting tonight of the Little Britches Rodeo Association at 7:30 p.m. in the Public Service Company meeting room. The rodeo association itself has taken no stand on the location of the 4-H building.
The county commissioners have approved a site on the airport road, county road 140. The 4-H Fair Board has voted approval of the same site.
The Heart of the Rockies Recreation Association spokesmen have claimed that the building should be located on its 40-acre site near the old airport at Poncha Springs, as part of an “all purpose county recreation complex.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 15, 1996: After 12 years, Buena Vista once again has a movie theater.
The old Pearl Theater opened its doors last weekend with the new Ace Ventura movie, complete with popcorn, soda and candy bars.
And owner John L. Groy couldn’t be happier.
“It wasn’t fair to the people here to have something like this and not be able to use it. It was time to have movies again,” he said.
