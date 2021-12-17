140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 17, 1881: When the town was platted the block between E and F and fourth and fifth streets was set aside and dedicated as Alpine Park.
As a matter of course the title to this block will be in the town, and it will be the business of the town to improve and beautify it.
Thanks to the industry and honesty of our present town board there is now in the town treasury a balance of several hundred being satisfied in the first place that the title is vested in the town.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 23, 1921: The city council received a Christmas gift of two automobiles last Monday night.
The government is awarding Army trucks to cities and Salida was informed that it might have two if it would pay the freight on them. Sure thing.
One of the tractors will be used for sprinkling the streets and the other will be used for grading the streets and hauling.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 23, 1946: A new dance hall for Salida is being prepared by A.A. Costello in the Costello building on G street.
It will be 50 feet by 50 feet.
The floor will be terrazzo, made of colored marble, quarried at Wellsville by Nels Lofgren.
When lightly waxed a terrazzo floor makes a first class dancing floor.
Mr. Costello expects to have the dance room ready by Saturday night.
It will be used for regular dances and for special parties. It will be the only public dance hall in Salida.
Mr. Costello also is installing a modern private office in the main building and enlarging the auto display room.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 20, 1971: Pete Guccione, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Guccione, is the winner of the Mountain Mail’s Christmas art contest.
The fifth-grader will receive a United States Savings Bond for his impression of “What Christmas Means to Me.”
The young man is a student of Mrs. M.L. Oliver’s at Longfellow School.
All fifth- and sixth-graders at Longfellow and St. Joseph schools were asked to submit drawings of “What Christmas Means to Me.”
The 220 entries were judged by Mr. and Mrs. Jack Byers and Mr. and Mrs. Peter Horn. Byers and Horn are arts instructors at the Colorado Mountain College extension here.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 27, 1996: Chaffee County Summit committee met Tuesday at Mount Princeton Resort in Nathrop to hear proponents explain upcoming grant requests.
Summit meetings are attended by a mix of people representing government, business and state and federal agencies with interests in Chaffee County.
Recycling and rail banking were the ends to which grant proceeds will be put, if Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments’ and Colorado State Parks’ requests are successful.
