140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 29, 1882: Burglars broke into Ruefly’s jewelry store last night and gobbled some of his tools.
An entrance was effected by breaking the window in front and over the work bench. Modie found one of the drawers that had been carried away near the Shirley house, and some of the tools were also found near the roundhouse.
Ten or fifteen dollars will cover the loss.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 25, 1922: Salida has had only one rain since August of last year.
A shower fell the latter part of June but it ran off quickly and did but little good to the crops.
The shortage of water is the most serious ever known.
Some of the ditches which supply trees and gardens have not been running since May and trees in some neighborhoods are threatened.
The farm crops are suffering.
The drought is widespread.
Railroad men report that the territory near Grand Junction is parched and the cattle are suffering.
The cattle near Salida are getting along nicely as there is an abundance of grass and water in the upper altitudes.
The city water supply is now coming from the river.
If the drought continues the officials believe it may be necessary to pump water out of the big river for domestic use.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 25, 1947: City attorney Charles F. Stewart received word today from S.W. Lohman of the United States Geologic Survey that he will be here on July 29 and 30 to make a survey of the underground water for possible use as a city water supply.
He will be accompanied by his wife and they will be located at the Little River Dude Ranch.
If a plentiful supply of good water is located, the city will sink a well and pump the water into the city water system.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 31, 1972: Chaffee County 4-H Fair got underway today although all of the events which are open to the public begin tomorrow at the 4-H Building northwest of Salida.
The fair will continue through August 4.
Today’s activity consists of interview judging of dress contestants.
This is a different technique in which clothing entrants bring the garment in and go over it with the judges who point out good features as well as suggesting areas for improvement.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 28, 1997: Law enforcement officers disarmed a gun-brandishing man Thursday evening in Poncha Springs.
Sheriff Ron Bergmann asked cooperation from the local media in not releasing the man’s name as he had concern about the suspect’s mental state.
Bergmann said charges will be filed against the man, but due to the “sensitivity of the situation,” he would not release the man’s name Sunday.
At about 8:20 p.m. Thursday, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an unnamed person about a man with a gun at a mobile home park in Poncha Springs.
CCSO and the Salida Police Department responded immediately, finding the man in a car parked in front of a mobile home. And the gun was visible.
Efforts to get the man to surrender peacefully were unsuccessful.
Deputy Mark Whitker, though, was able to reach through the passenger door and disarm the man, Bergmann said.
