140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 25, 1880: A short time ago a man who was at work up above Bonanza, was trying to start a fire, and having used his last match which was about to go out so he thought he would help it along with a stick of Giant powder.
It did not blaze up immediately, so he just blowed the blaze a little, and the powder would not stand blowing, so it blowed him in return.
He was considerably scorched, but not dangerously hurt, but he may lose one eye by the transaction. Giant powder is not very safe material to light a fire with.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 31, 1920: W.C. Kelm, painter, believes that during the Christmas season one’s home as well as one’s heart should be open to everyone – even burglars. Mr. and Mrs. Kelm were in the picture show last Tuesday night when he developed an awful thirst. Finally being unable to stand it longer he left the theatre and hurried home to draw a foamless one out of the hydrant.
Mr. Kelm was wearing rubber heels and in a hurry. He had his door key out long before he reached home and he was fortunate in hitting the key hole at the first attempt. He threw open the door and rushed toward the kitchen.
Bam! the kitchen door slammed right in his face. He heard shuffling of feet. Mr. Kelm is a fast thinker. He concluded at once there was a burglar in the house. He concluded the burglar was armed and he was hot. He concluded that the burglar might not like to have him intrude. Finally he concluded to step back behind a China closet.
It developed into a waiting game. Two seconds later Mr. Kelm decided he had waited long enough and he bolted for the front door. He rushed to a neighbor and borrowed a gun. When he returned the burglar was gone.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 31, 1945: Three snow slides were reported on Monarch Pass Sunday afternoon, and evening due to the heavy fall of snow in that area. Travel was not tied up although it was necessary to use a one-way highway lane until the State highway crew could clear it completely.
One slide occurred near the ski course.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 30, 1970: An escape by two Colorado State Reformatory inmates was reported to the sheriff’s office early Wednesday morning.
The two, John J. Spahn, 29, and Lawrence Fox, 42, left the reformatory in a dark green 1962 flat bed truck with stock racks. The State of Colorado license plate is 775.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 28, 1995: Salida police will turn over four juveniles suspected of causing damage to Christmas Mountain and the Salida Steam Plant to the district attorney’s office to be charged with criminal mischief.
The police department received a call from Crimestoppers Dec. 21 with information about the vandalism on Christmas Mountain. The information aided officer Tony Vidmar and Sgt. Jim James in their investigation of the crimes and led to the finding of the suspects.
Charges will be filed against at least four Salida juvenile males, ages 14 and 15. Two of the suspects are brothers. The suspects’ names weren’t released because of their age.
At least two of the suspects are thought to be responsible for damage caused at the SteamPlant, and a third may also be involved.
