The Mountain Mail, Sep. 2, 1882: W. Carpenter, opposite the post office, wishes to inform the citizens of Salida and vicinity that he is now prepared to do watch and clockwork of every description in the best workmanlike manner.
Having had over 40 years experience in England and America, he knows himself competent to give perfect satisfaction.
The Salida Mail, Sept. 8, 1922: A purse of $1,000 and blood.
The lettuce raisers of Buena Vista began to brag last week that they had a ball team.
It was overheard in Salida.
Just because Buena Vista beat Salida on Labor Day they became chesty.
It led to an argument which might have ended one way but it ended the other – namely a purse of $1,000 is to be played for next Sunday at Elks Park.
Salida defeated Buena Vista once and this is a saw-off for the championship of this part of the state; also for $1,000.
It will be a game that will have pep in it.
On account of the big purse it was arranged to have a Pueblo man here to umpire the game.
Game will be called at 2:30 o’clock.
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 4, 1947: Four head of milking shorthorn cattle, owned by Horace G. Frantz, and shown by Corval Dodd, were entered at the 1947 Colorado State Fair. One first and three second prizes were won by these cattle in their respective classes.
The cattle brought much comment from State Fair visitors, and people were especially amazed at the herd bull whose weight is 1,990 pounds.
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 7, 1972: Salida Police Chief Harry Cable said today he plans to renew efforts to find out just when the operators of a transportable car crushing machine will be able to move into Salida and deal with the community’s hundreds of junked automobiles.
Over a month ago the chief was in contact with Ratliff Brothers, owners of the machine, and was told at that time that Salida would be next stop following a similar project at Leadville.
“I haven’t heard a thing since,” Cable said.
The problem of mounting piles of junkers both at commercial salvage yards and around private residences has been growing more acute each month.
Colorado’s air pollution control law prohibits any open burning other than that for agricultural purposes, which eliminates one method of preparing old cars for shipment to the CF&I at Pueblo for recycling. The mill will accept such units only if they have been burned out or crushed.
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 28, 1997: It isn’t often Salidans can go to a movie and say of one of the stars, “I knew her when ...”
Jessica Biel, 15, who stars as Casey, the rebellious granddaughter in “Ulee’s Gold,” is the real life granddaughter of Norma and the late Garth Conroe of Salida and the daughter of John and Kim Biel of Boulder.
Biel starred in “Annie” in the High Country Fine Arts production of the same name in 1991.
“Ulee’s Gold” runs Thursday Aug. 28 through Wednesday Sept. 3 at the Unique Theater in Salida.
