140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 14, 1881: Salida is not having a boom and it is not our purpose to try to make people outside think that she has. But she has what is better. She has a number of the most substantial business firms that are to be found in Colorado, and the gentlemen composing these firms say that they know of no place in the State where they would rather be in business today.
All of our larger merchants are selling large bills of goods daily, jobbing to the towns and camps over the range as well as on this side, and receiving a retail patronage from all over Chaffee county.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 13, 1921: Col. A.S. Peck, District Forester, Fred D. Mendenhall, District Engineer, and J.L. Brownlee, Assistant Engineer of Denver, and A.J. Hamel of Pueblo, Forest Supervisor of the San Isabel Forest, were in Salida Thursday on an inspection tour of the forest.
While here they visited with the local office and went on to Pueblo.
Col. Peck said he hoped to visit Salida in the near future. Supervisor Hamel is very anxious to secure a number of beaver from the Cochetopa forest for transplanting to the camping grounds of the San Isabel Forest.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 8, 1946: R.G. Calhoun, manager of the Rainbow Roller Rink, located on Rainbow Boulevard at G Street, announces the opening of the roller rink May 9.
Mr. Calhoun and father W. D. Calhoun have installed a portable roller rink and expect to operate until the latter part of September.
W. D. Calhoun has operated such rinks for 25 years and is now managing the roller rink in Cañon City, which is a permanent rink.
The Salida rink will be equipped with a loudspeaker system over which popular skating tunes and hit tunes will be played.
There are plenty of skates, including special shoe skates. This rink will give Salida a new, clean recreation for everyone.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 13, 1971: Clearing of land for a nine-hole golf course in the Buena Vista area starts today after the $160,000 purchase Wednesday of the 124-acre Golf Course site and the 153½ other acres by the Ivy League Corporation.
The corporation, formed last February by Buena Vista residents, paid Glenn and Ada Morrison $160,000 for the land, which the Morrisons homesteaded, according to Harold Collicot, one of the corporation directors.
The golf course, which will be open to the public, will encompass 70 acres and another 54 acres bordering the course will consist of a subdivision. The site is 1.1 miles west of Buena Vista.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 20, 1996: Ray James of Salida and Myra Foster of Colorado Springs were the first-place winners in the green and red chili competitions at the Howard chili cook-off Saturday and Sunday.
James, a three-time winner in the green chili competition, also took home a third-place ribbon in Sunday’s red chili competition.
After years of trying, Myra Foster finally won first place in the red chili category at Sunday’s 13th running of the chili battles.
Foster said she’s entered the cook-off five or six years and did not place in previous years.
“People always told us we had the best chili,” Foster said, “but while we seemed to be the People’s Choice, this is the first time we’ve won.”
